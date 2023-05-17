AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
After release, Fawad rushes back to IHC to evade re-arrest

INP Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
ISLAMABAD: Minutes after getting protective bail for two days from Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry managed to escape the arrest outside the court as the police made a move to detain the former information minister again.

According to the details, the Punjab Police attempted to arrest PTI senior leader Fawad Chaudhry from outside the Islamabad High Court. However, Fawad Chaudhry managed to escape from their grasp and swiftly made his way back into the courtroom.

Earlier in the day, the IHC Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb presided the hearing where the Justice reserved its verdict after hearing argument from both parties.

