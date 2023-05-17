The onus of proof is reversed and placed firmly on PTI

In a major development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Karachi-based Member of National Assembly Mahmood Molvi has announced he is resigning from the party in view of the attacks on military installations during protest violence following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

That the Molvi is profoundly bitter about the whole affair is a fact. Deep frustration is also writ large in his action.

Although PTI has been constantly insisting that none of its workers or leaders was involved in violent protests anywhere, including Lahore where the Jinnah House residence of Corps Commander came under attack, army’s very strong but plausible reaction to the May 9 mayhem creates for the party and its leadership an extremely awkward situation.

The onus of responsibility therefore lies with the party to investigate and identify those who, according to the party chief, had taken advantage of the public outrage to inflict massive losses on properties, including military installations, as part of their sinister designs to foment chaos and unrest in order to ultimately create a civil-war like situation in the country.

How ironic it is that the onus of proof seems to have been reversed in the May 9 mayhem case and firmly placed on the defender—Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—to prove its innocence. In my view, the party led by Imran Khan must accept this reality or challenge and act proactively in order to protect and preserve its image and popularity.

Hidayatullah Naqshbandi (Lahore)

