AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The onus of proof is reversed and placed firmly on PTI

Published 17 May, 2023 06:22am
Follow us

In a major development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI’s) Karachi-based Member of National Assembly Mahmood Molvi has announced he is resigning from the party in view of the attacks on military installations during protest violence following the arrest of party chief Imran Khan.

That the Molvi is profoundly bitter about the whole affair is a fact. Deep frustration is also writ large in his action.

Although PTI has been constantly insisting that none of its workers or leaders was involved in violent protests anywhere, including Lahore where the Jinnah House residence of Corps Commander came under attack, army’s very strong but plausible reaction to the May 9 mayhem creates for the party and its leadership an extremely awkward situation.

The onus of responsibility therefore lies with the party to investigate and identify those who, according to the party chief, had taken advantage of the public outrage to inflict massive losses on properties, including military installations, as part of their sinister designs to foment chaos and unrest in order to ultimately create a civil-war like situation in the country.

How ironic it is that the onus of proof seems to have been reversed in the May 9 mayhem case and firmly placed on the defender—Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)—to prove its innocence. In my view, the party led by Imran Khan must accept this reality or challenge and act proactively in order to protect and preserve its image and popularity.

Hidayatullah Naqshbandi (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PTI Imran Khan Mahmood Molvi

Comments

1000 characters

The onus of proof is reversed and placed firmly on PTI

CJP says his ‘Good to see you’ remark misreported

PM vows to bring all miscreants to justice

$2bn Saudi deposits: Pakistan to pay 4pc annual profit

Chancery building in Washington: Cabinet approves $7.1m sale price

Power sector subsidy: Finance shows willingness to allocate Rs450bn

ECC approves Rs5.57bn TSG for urea subsidy

Second consecutive month: Country posts $18m C/A surplus in April

NHA has not received any money from PM’s package for Balochistan, Senate body told

Budget measures regarding new housing societies: FBR, provinces to document ‘plot file’ trading

Rising steel smuggling from Iran, Afghanistan: PALSP issues ‘stern warning’ to FBR

Read more stories