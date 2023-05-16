AVN 61.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.13%)
BAFL 30.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
BOP 3.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.08%)
CNERGY 3.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.59%)
DFML 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 48.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.31%)
EPCL 45.11 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.17%)
FCCL 12.36 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.9%)
FFL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.21%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.02%)
GGL 10.48 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.85%)
HUBC 70.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.5%)
HUMNL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (10.07%)
KAPCO 22.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.3%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.09%)
LOTCHEM 26.61 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.74%)
MLCF 28.49 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.97%)
NETSOL 74.49 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (1.97%)
OGDC 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.45%)
PAEL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.98%)
PIBTL 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
PPL 59.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.12%)
PRL 13.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
SNGP 42.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.79%)
TELE 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (11.45%)
TPLP 12.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
TRG 105.24 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.49%)
UNITY 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,240 Increased By 24.9 (0.59%)
BR30 14,645 Increased By 103.8 (0.71%)
KSE100 42,006 Increased By 287.8 (0.69%)
KSE30 15,026 Increased By 119.2 (0.8%)
Brecorder Logo
May 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

AFP Published 16 May, 2023 02:39pm
Follow us

PESHAWAR: Sixteen people were killed over a decades-long land dispute between two tribes in Pakistan’s coal-rich northwest, police said Tuesday.

The Akhorwal tribe opened fire on the Suni Khel tribe from an elevated position on Monday, police said, as the latter marked the boundaries of their territory in the mountainous area of Darra Adam Khel, less than 100 kilometres (60 miles) from the Afghan border.

“The tribes were equipped with powerful firearms, and within a matter of minutes, the violent clash had resulted in a significant number of casualties,” Farhan Khan, a senior police official, told AFP.

Khan said the clash followed several previous jirgas – tribal councils of elders responsible for settling disputes – that had failed to yield any resolution.

“The clash left 12 individuals from the Suni Khel tribe and four individuals from the Akhorwal tribe dead, while an additional four people sustained injuries,” local police spokesman Fazal Naeem told AFP.

Darra Adam Khel is a part of the Kohat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, home to the largest coal reserves in the region, with disputes over deposits common between tribes.

At least 9 killed, several injured in Balochistan’s Bolan blast

Despite safety concerns and a lack of regulatory oversight, mining is a vital source of employment and income for the local community.

The police said that since the shooting, the situation in the area had been brought under control with the involvement of a local jirga.

Darra Adam Khel is part of the former Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), a semi-autonomous region in northwestern Pakistan that was merged with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in 2018, bringing it into the legal and administrative mainstream.

Pakistan Pakistan Army Act Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province Darra Adam Khel Pakistan tribal clash

Comments

1000 characters
Tulukan Mairandi May 16, 2023 03:17pm
Peaceful country l, peaceful people, religion of peace.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

16 killed in Pakistan tribal clash over coal-rich mountains

Individuals have right to protest without violence: US State Dept

Rupee little changed, settles at 284.96 against US dollar

LHC reserves verdict on Imran’s plea against arrest

Pakistan’s fuel oil exports swell amid suppressed domestic demand: report

Oil trades sideways amid US plan to refill reserves, mixed China outlook

UK unemployment edges higher as inflation bites

Petrol price slashed by Rs12, HSD’s by Rs30

RDA inflows cross $6bn mark in April

Govt debt stocks soar to record Rs57trn by Mar-end: SBP

Read more stories