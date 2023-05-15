AVN 61.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.06%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.9%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.60 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.15%)
EPCL 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.36%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.64%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.39%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.04%)
LOTCHEM 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (5.77%)
MLCF 27.94 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
NETSOL 73.05 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.21%)
OGDC 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.26%)
PAEL 10.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.03%)
PPL 59.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.71%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.36%)
TELE 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.78%)
TPLP 12.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.94%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.65%)
BR100 4,183 Increased By 22.2 (0.53%)
BR30 14,436 Decreased By -13.2 (-0.09%)
KSE100 41,388 Increased By 313.5 (0.76%)
KSE30 14,777 Increased By 44.5 (0.3%)
Brecorder Logo
May 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research SHEL (Shell Pakistan Limited) 73.19 Increased By ▲ 1.09%

Shell Pakistan in 1QCY23

BR Research Published 15 May, 2023 08:38am
Follow us

Shell Pakistan Limited (PSX: SHEL) announced its financial performance for the first quarter of 2023, which was severely impacted by the ongoing economic crisis in the country The earnings of the company turned crimson in 1QFY23 versus similar period last year – from a profit after tax of Rs2 billion, the company posted a loss of Rs4.6 billion.

The decline in earnings came on the back of unprecedented devaluation of the Rupee, rising inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty. The currency lost its value by 27 percent in 1QCY23 that brought massive exchange losses for the SHEL – this can be seen from the rise in other expenses by more than four times during the first quarter on a year-on-year basis.

Also affecting the profitability was the finance cost that grew by over three times in 1QCY23. The company’s director’s report highlights that the company continues to bear the burden of overdue legacy receivables of Rs5.3 billion from the Government of Pakistan.

However, the company’s topline remained robust primarily due to rising prices and also due to the company’s growth in of the lubricant segment. Even in the retail segment – renamed as the Mobility segment – continued to maintain market share despite the volumetric and macro-economic headwinds. Revenues for SHEL were seen climbing by 31 percent year-on-year in 1QCY23.

economic crisis Shell Pakistan macroeconomic SHEL

Comments

1000 characters

Shell Pakistan in 1QCY23

Punjab, KPK polls: SC to take up ECP’s review petition today

External financing requirements for deal remain unchanged: IMF

Judiciary IK’s first option; it’s last option as well

All set for PDM sit-in before SC

IK will be nabbed if his link to rioters established: minister

Five DFC wind power projects: US says no new investment till tariff settlement

Delay in Gharo transmission line irks IPPs

76 suspects held for GHQ attack

Turkiye election rivals both claim early lead but runoff likely

No extension of census operation deadline: govt

Read more stories