Public-sector varsities: Governor makes appointments against different slots

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman as chancellor made nominations and appointments on important positions including pro vice chancellors in various public sector universities.

As per details, the governor nominated Professor Dr Muhammad Mazhar Ayaz as pro-vice chancellor of Cholistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bahawalpur, for a period of three years. Moreover, Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem, Professor of Paediatrics Surgery, has been nominated as pro- vice-chancellor of University of Child Health Sciences, Lahore for three years.

In another appointment of pro-vice chancellor, Dr Idrees Anwar, Professor of Surgery BS 20, has been appointed as pro-vice chancellor of Rawalpindi Medical University for three years. He has assigned additional charge of the post of vice-chancellor, University of kamalia, to Dr Sajid Rashid Ahmad, Professor, College of Earth and Environmental Sciences, University of Punjab, for a period of three months or till the appointment of regular incumbent.

The governor appointed Muhammad Yonus as the treasurer of Lahore College for Women University BS 20 for three years.

Furthermore, the Punjab Governor/ Chancellor made appointments of Chairman, Vice Chairman, official and non official members for the Board of Governors of the Punjab Public Library, Lahore. Chief Secretary Punjab has been appointed as Chairman, while Mujtaba Jamal Chaudhry, Legal Expert, has been appointed as Vice Chairman of Board of Governors of Punjab Public Library, Lahore. In addition, the governor appointed Muhammad Nasir Ahmed as Registrar BS-20 of the University of Education, Lahore for a period of 3 years, and nominated Syed Javed Iqbal Bukhari, Ex-Secretary Higher Education Department BS-21, Retired as member of Syndicate of University of Okara for three years. Prof. Dr. Habibur Rahman, Dean, Faculty of Civil Engineering, has been nominated as Pro-Vice Chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology Lahore for a period of three years. Lastly, he nominated Prof. Dr. Aleem Ahmad Khan, Director, Institute of Applied Biology, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, Prof. Dr. Omer Farooq Zain, Dean, Faculty of Arts and Applied Sciences, Bahauddin Zakaria University, Multan, Prof. Dr. Sajida Shabbir, Principal, Government Graduate College for Women as members of the academic council of Layyah University for a period of three years.

The governor said that for the first time pro-vice chancellors are being appointed in public sector universities in accordance with the policy. He said that this step would bring improvement in the administrative matters of the universities. He said that as Chancellor, he was committed to raise the standard of education in the universities.

