PIDE to organise conference at KIU, Gilgit

Recorder Report Published 15 May, 2023 06:41am
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE) in collaboration with the Pakistan Society of Development Economists (PSDE) and Karakoram International University (KIU) is organizing a 02-Day Conference on May 17-18, 2023 at the Karakoram International University (KIU), Gilgit.

According to the press release issued by PIDE here on Sunday, this Conference will be an initiative to bring together leading economists, public policy experts, practitioners, professionals, academicians, and business, political and thought leaders on a platform to share their expert views on pertaining socio-economic opportunities and challenges in the Gilgit Baltistan (GB) region.

The Conference will feature several activities, including expert talks, panel discussions, open sessions and book/report launches covering various aspects of the economy, with a laser focus on Gilgit-Baltistan.

Collaboration and support from the Government of Gilgit Baltistan, local universities, think tanks, development partners, businesses, financial institutions and experts are imperative to realize the objectives of the conference.

