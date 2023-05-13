Amazon overhauls delivery network, seeking faster delivery, profits: WSJ

Amazon.com Inc has overhauled its logistics network to reduce how far a package travels, in a push to move goods faster and more profitably, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

The online retailer’s efforts have helped reduce delivery times, transformed inventory management and changed the search results customers see on its flagship e-commerce website, the report added citing executives, analysts and sellers who list their items on Amazon.

At a time of slack consumer demand, other online retailers have also been making efforts to slash costs for home delivery and returns.

Amazon this week said it was offering U.S. customers $10 to pick up a purchase rather than have it shipped to a home address. As the company tightens its belt after a period of explosive growth, it has made numerous moves to reduce delivery-related costs across the company.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.