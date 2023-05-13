AVN 61.24 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.04%)
BAFL 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (3.1%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.06%)
DGKC 47.81 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.6%)
EPCL 44.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.13 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
FFL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
FLYNG 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.7%)
HUBC 70.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.17%)
HUMNL 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
KAPCO 23.03 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.3%)
KEL 1.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.68%)
MLCF 28.11 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.64%)
NETSOL 74.01 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (1.52%)
OGDC 78.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.51%)
PAEL 10.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.59%)
PIBTL 3.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.55%)
PPL 60.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.51%)
PRL 13.88 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.06%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.74%)
SNGP 42.12 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.65%)
TELE 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.17%)
TPLP 12.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 104.73 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (0.8%)
UNITY 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

In first address after release, Imran thanks judiciary for saving him from going to jail

  • PTI chief says his supporters, voters, and workers have always remained peaceful
BR Web Desk Published May 13, 2023 Updated May 13, 2023 08:19pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan said on Saturday he was thankful to the judiciary for saving him from going to jail, a statement that comes a day after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) termed his arrest by the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) illegal and ordered release, Aaj News reported.

Addressing his party's supporters for the first time since he was released from the National NAB custody, Imran said he was thankful to the public that came out in his support.

"My supporters, voters, and workers have always remained peaceful in our 27 years of politics,” he said.

Imran said vandalism is not his party's philosophy. “When I was shot, shouldn’t there have been vandalism? Why didn’t it happen then?" he asked.

Criticizing the PML-N leadership, he said Nawaz Sharif destroyed an independent judiciary. "When an independent judiciary is destroyed, your independence goes with it," he said.

“The judiciary is there to protect your fundamental rights,” he said.

Imran blamed army leadership for his arrest. “I told them to show me the warrant and I was ready to go with them," he remarked.

“We were sitting calmly, but they broke glasses and attacked as if Pakistan’s biggest terrorist was sitting there.

“What were the Rangers doing there? It was the police’s job.”

The PTI chief said that people who want elections don’t desire anarchy.

“And those who fear they will be destroyed in elections […] they want anarchy,” he said.

Imran's address comes hours after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave a 72-hour deadline to law-enforcement authorities to arrest planners, attackers, and instigators of violence that was seen in Pakistan over the past few days after the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan.

Speaking at the Punjab Safe Cities Authority following his visit to the Lahore Corps Commander's house, he said: “We will create an example out of the miscreants who vandalised and attacked state institutions so that such an incident never takes place in Pakistan again”.

Following the arrest of PT) Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday, protests erupted throughout Pakistan that transformed into violence.

Nearly 2,000 people have been arrested and at least eight have been killed since Tuesday, as per Reuters.

Hundreds of protesters blocked highways and main entry, and exit routes to all major cities, attacking and burning state buildings, police, and public vehicles and rampaged through army installations.

Imran Khan PTI protest

Comments

1000 characters
Usman May 13, 2023 08:10pm
Liar .There is irrefutable proof that Yasmeen Rashid and other party members burned Pakistan and destroyed metro bus Rawalpindi and now he is trying to claim innocence.Such a disgrace you are for Pakistan.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Ash Chak May 13, 2023 08:12pm
Wait. Wasn't it Imran who said he was ready to go to jail? Guess not.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

In first address after release, Imran thanks judiciary for saving him from going to jail

COAS says armed forces will not tolerate further attempt to vandalise security installations

Social media blackout: users still facing restrictions accessing YouTube, Twitter

Only few thousand participated in demonstrations over Imran's arrest, says Rana Sanaullah

LHC orders ‘immediate’ release of PTI leader Yasmin Rashid

Imran’s remarks on army chief ‘reflection of his obsessive mindset’: PM Shehbaz

India's opposition Congress set for big win in Karnataka state, defeating BJP

Two Adani Group firms to raise up to $2.57bn from the market

PTI chief Imran Khan returns home after arrest, riots

Pakistan appoint New Zealand’s Bradburn as head coach

Read more stories