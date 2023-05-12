Imran Khan leaves IHC after saying he is being 'illegally detained'

The Islamabad Police have allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to leave for Lahore after he released a video statement, saying he was being "illegally detained" despite securing bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief left the premises of the high court more than three hours after he acquired a written order from the court regarding blanket relief in multiple cases.

The former prime minister left in the Islamabad deputy inspector general’s (security) vehicle along with state security.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued a video message on his extended stay at the Islamabad High Court, saying that he was being kept there despite the court granting him bail.

“They’ve kidnapped me and forcefully kept me here. I want to tell the whole nation that it is their bad intention, they want to do something again [and] the whole nation should ready itself” to protest, Imran said.

Earlier, the capital police refused to give security clearance to the PTI chief after shots were fired at law enforcement agencies in Islamabad’s G-11 and G-13 Sectors.

“The situation is being monitored,” the police said in a statement.

As per Aaj News, gunshots were also heard near the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Imran Khan was waiting for clearance from the police.

Rangers, which were earlier deployed for security during PTI chief Imran Khan’s court appearances, were recalled to assist the capital police in handling the situation.

Media reports said search teams were combing the area.

No loss of life was reported in these incidents.