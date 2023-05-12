AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
BAFL 30.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.57%)
BOP 3.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.54%)
CNERGY 3.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.6%)
DGKC 47.02 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.9%)
EPCL 43.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
FCCL 12.06 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.92%)
FFL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.48%)
FLYNG 5.95 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
GGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
HUBC 70.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
HUMNL 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
KAPCO 22.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
KEL 1.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.4%)
MLCF 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.25%)
NETSOL 74.07 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.6%)
OGDC 78.92 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.36%)
PAEL 10.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
PIBTL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.29%)
PPL 61.08 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.46%)
PRL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.91%)
SILK 1.04 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.97%)
SNGP 41.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
TELE 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TPLP 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.24%)
TRG 105.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.25%)
UNITY 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.23%)
WTL 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran Khan leaves IHC after saying he is being 'illegally detained'

  • Islamabad deputy inspector general’s vehicle escorted former premier
BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 10:50pm
Follow us

The Islamabad Police have allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to leave for Lahore after he released a video statement, saying he was being "illegally detained" despite securing bail from the Islamabad High Court (IHC), Aaj News reported.

The PTI chief left the premises of the high court more than three hours after he acquired a written order from the court regarding blanket relief in multiple cases.

The former prime minister left in the Islamabad deputy inspector general’s (security) vehicle along with state security.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan issued a video message on his extended stay at the Islamabad High Court, saying that he was being kept there despite the court granting him bail.

“They’ve kidnapped me and forcefully kept me here. I want to tell the whole nation that it is their bad intention, they want to do something again [and] the whole nation should ready itself” to protest, Imran said.

Earlier, the capital police refused to give security clearance to the PTI chief after shots were fired at law enforcement agencies in Islamabad’s G-11 and G-13 Sectors.

“The situation is being monitored,” the police said in a statement.

As per Aaj News, gunshots were also heard near the Islamabad High Court (IHC) where Imran Khan was waiting for clearance from the police.

Rangers, which were earlier deployed for security during PTI chief Imran Khan’s court appearances, were recalled to assist the capital police in handling the situation.

Media reports said search teams were combing the area.

No loss of life was reported in these incidents.

Islamabad High Court Imran Khan security on high alert

Comments

1000 characters
BK May 12, 2023 09:29pm
Bloody hell, let IK go back home! Munir, you need to resign, ASAP. You have lost all credibility and thanks to you our army is loosing respect. The way you have handled things in last couple of days shows your level of immaturity to handle difficult situations. You are np position to lead our Army. Do the right and patriotic thing, resign and get an election date fixed....we can all be out of this mess in an instant....just resign!!!
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Irfan Malik May 12, 2023 10:41pm
Where is ISPR who declared IK detention a lawful. Shame on you ISPR
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Imran Khan leaves IHC after saying he is being 'illegally detained'

PDM chief announces sit-in outside Supreme Court

Dramatic U-turn: rupee stages comeback, settles at 285.08 against US dollar

MSCI removes Bank Alfalah, EPCL & Indus Motor from Small Cap Indexes

Pakistan demands neutral World Cup venues in row with India

‘Far-reaching effects’: GSMA urges Pakistan to restore internet services

Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi raises Rs2bn Sukuk bond, a ‘first in MENAP’

‘Negative investor perception’: venture capital association calls out internet suspension

KSE-100 rises 0.39% in volatile trading session

Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Strong, democratic Pakistan critical to US interests: state department spokesperson

Read more stories