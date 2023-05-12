Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the “court gave a NRO” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan .

In a Cabinet meeting, he cited that Imran was caught robbing Pakistan’s funds but was still given a clean chit by the legal system.

“Courts have made it a habit to take suo moto notices now but when Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, no one took notice.”

The chief justice was “happy to see Imran” and granted him relief in a corruption case, he said.

He stressed that “Pakistan’s constitution should be followed else there will be consequences”.

He referred to the arrest of Imran by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and stated that subsequent chaos in the country was heart-wrenching.

“Business enterprises were damaged but courts came in defence of the rioters,” he underlined. The PM termed 9th May a black day for Pakistan and said that this kind of chaos has not been witnessed in Pakistan since fall of Dhaka.

PTI is trying to push the country towards destruction, he said.

“Let me remind the nation that no one damaged any property when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged despite the fact that there was widespread anger among people,” he said. “At the same time, no one dared to point a finger on state institutions.”

If the courts want to keep favouring Imran, then they should release all the dacoits behind bars in the country, the PM emphasised.

“Let this be free for all,” the premier stated. “The double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan”.