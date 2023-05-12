AVN 60.98 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.61%)
Legal system has given NRO to Imran Khan: PM Shehbaz

  • Says courts have made it a habit to take suo moto notices
BR Web Desk Published May 12, 2023 Updated May 12, 2023 03:15pm
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that the “court gave a NRO” to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan .

In a Cabinet meeting, he cited that Imran was caught robbing Pakistan’s funds but was still given a clean chit by the legal system.

“Courts have made it a habit to take suo moto notices now but when Benazir Bhutto was assassinated, no one took notice.”

The chief justice was “happy to see Imran” and granted him relief in a corruption case, he said.

He stressed that “Pakistan’s constitution should be followed else there will be consequences”.

He referred to the arrest of Imran by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and stated that subsequent chaos in the country was heart-wrenching.

“Business enterprises were damaged but courts came in defence of the rioters,” he underlined. The PM termed 9th May a black day for Pakistan and said that this kind of chaos has not been witnessed in Pakistan since fall of Dhaka.

PTI is trying to push the country towards destruction, he said.

“Let me remind the nation that no one damaged any property when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was hanged despite the fact that there was widespread anger among people,” he said. “At the same time, no one dared to point a finger on state institutions.”

If the courts want to keep favouring Imran, then they should release all the dacoits behind bars in the country, the PM emphasised.

“Let this be free for all,” the premier stated. “The double standards have caused the death of justice in Pakistan”.

Comments

Truthisbitter813 May 12, 2023 03:33pm
Big words, truthful too, if only PDM had the courage to actually take action against this banana judiciary; not likely.
Jani Walker May 12, 2023 03:44pm
Your convicted and now absconding big brother got the biggest NRO ever by these same judges. One day you will also get an NRO and flee Pakistan. Shameless.
BK May 12, 2023 04:12pm
Shame on SS for maligning the judiciary and setting wrong precedence. IK's arrest was incorrect! No one can be allowed to arrest a person from the premises of a court, where a person has come to seek justice. This amounts to "punishing" the person even before a judge decides whether a person committed a crime. What happened to IK was just unlawful and should not happen to any Pakistani. PERIOD! This is not supporting IK, this supporting the law and constitutional rights of Pakistani citizens. Stop politicizing every bloody thing for your political advantage. Shareef family is yesterdays new, irrelevant but desperately trying to stay in the limelight by licking the boots of army elites.
imran May 12, 2023 04:47pm
@Truthisbitter813, PDM are not only real owner of nation. They should dissolve assemblies and come as true representative, other wise this nation could bear further collateral damage.
Muhammad Saleh May 12, 2023 04:47pm
The same judiciary gave NRO to Shahbaz Sharif and his family. If Chief Justice today is taking notice of the guarantee of Shahbaz to produce Nawaz then he would not only be disqualified but would land in jail.
