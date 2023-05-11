AVN 60.71 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.68%)
BAFL 30.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.12%)
BOP 3.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.85%)
CNERGY 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.05%)
DFML 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.99%)
DGKC 46.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.11%)
EPCL 44.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.92%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
FFL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
FLYNG 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
GGL 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.24%)
HUBC 69.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.78%)
HUMNL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
KAPCO 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.03%)
KEL 1.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.55%)
LOTCHEM 24.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.88%)
MLCF 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
NETSOL 72.72 Decreased By ▼ -1.14 (-1.54%)
OGDC 78.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.77 (-2.2%)
PAEL 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.88%)
PIBTL 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 60.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-1.59%)
PRL 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.94%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.9%)
SNGP 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.4%)
TELE 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.56%)
TPLP 12.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.71%)
TRG 103.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.96%)
UNITY 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.56%)
BR100 4,161 Decreased By -34 (-0.81%)
BR30 14,449 Decreased By -148.7 (-1.02%)
KSE100 41,075 Decreased By -298.9 (-0.72%)
KSE30 14,733 Decreased By -206.4 (-1.38%)
Brecorder Logo
May 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China’s yuan slides to 2-month low on disappointing inflation data

Reuters Published 11 May, 2023 10:07am
Follow us

SHANGHAI: China’s yuan slipped to a two-month low against the dollar on Thursday, as disappointing April inflation data and news the nation’s big four state banks had been told to lower deposit rate ceilings dragged on sentiment.

China’s consumer prices rose at the slowest pace in more than two years in April, while factory gate deflation deepened, suggesting more stimulus may be needed to boost a patchy post-COVID economic recovery.

Prior to the market’s opening, the People’s Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.9101 per U.S. dollar, 198 pips firmer than the previous fix 6.9299.

Spot yuan opened at 6.9300 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.9348 at midday, 60 pips weaker than the previous late session close. It earlier slipped to 6.9413, the lowest since March 10.

China’s consumer price and producer price data reinforced the weakness in domestic demand highlighted in a string of other economic indicators, said Citi analysts.

Thai central bank to relax rules on use of yuan for trade this year

“Yuan could continue to underperform, especially on a trade-weighted basis, with a move towards the 98-figure by the China Foreign Exchange Trade System (CFETS) RMB index only a matter of time,” said Maybank in a note.

Further weakening the yuan is the news that China had told its “big four” state-owned banks to reduce the ceiling on interest rates they pay on some deposits.

UBS analysts said on Thursday that China government bond yields fell across the curve, extending declines following the deposit-rate news, adding that yields may have more downside risks.

By midday, the global dollar index rose to 101.485 from the previous close of 101.477.

The offshore yuan was trading 84 pips away from the onshore spot at 6.9432 per dollar.

The one-year forward value for the offshore yuan traded at 6.7718 per dollar, indicating a roughly 2.53% appreciation within 12 months.

Yuan China forex market

Comments

1000 characters

China’s yuan slides to 2-month low on disappointing inflation data

Imran Khan’s arrest: SC to begin hearing on PTI’s petition shortly

IMF remains engaged with Pakistan on bailout programme: report

Bilawal calls for end to violent protests, says banning any political party should be last resort

PTI leaders arrested for ‘inciting violent protests’, says Islamabad police

US debt ‘brinkmanship’ risks serious costs: Yellen

Third blast near India’s Golden Temple in a week

Inflation-fighting Bank of England eyes 12th rate hike

China, France agree to strengthen economic ties

Special Technology Zones: FBR imposes conditions on importers

Cabinet approves sale of old chancery building in Washington

Read more stories