England’s Archer out of IPL with injury

NEW DELHI: England fast bowler Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League with an injury and replaced by Chris Jordan, his franchise Mumbai Indians said Tuesday.

Archer, who was bought by Mumbai for $1.06 million in last year’s auction despite not being available for the whole season, returned for this edition but only played five matches for the five-time winners.

“Chris replaces Jofra Archer, whose recovery and fitness continues to be monitored by ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board),” Mumbai said in a statement.

“Jofra will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.”

The statement did not mention the nature of the injury to the 28-year-old Archer.

The fast bowler, who recovered from an elbow injury to play in the lucrative T20 league, looked off colour in his outings this season, taking just two wickets.

The 34-year-old Jordan, who has played 87 T20 matches for England and taken 96 wickets, joins Mumbai for $243,887, according to the team’s statement.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, who are eighth in the 10-team table, take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday as teams jostle to end the league stage in the top four and qualify for a play-off berth.