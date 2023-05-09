AVN 61.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-2.29%)
BAFL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.2%)
BOP 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.82%)
CNERGY 3.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.72%)
DFML 10.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-6.07%)
DGKC 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.43%)
EPCL 44.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.45%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 5.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
GGL 10.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.02%)
HUBC 70.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.42%)
HUMNL 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.47%)
KAPCO 23.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.32%)
KEL 1.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.76%)
MLCF 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.14%)
NETSOL 73.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.94 (-2.56%)
OGDC 80.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.07%)
PAEL 10.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.77%)
PIBTL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.54%)
PPL 61.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.65%)
PRL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.7%)
SILK 1.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.78%)
SNGP 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.09%)
TPLP 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-3.06%)
TRG 104.84 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.66%)
UNITY 12.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,195 Decreased By -16.3 (-0.39%)
BR30 14,598 Decreased By -36 (-0.25%)
KSE100 41,374 Decreased By -455.7 (-1.09%)
KSE30 14,939 Decreased By -175.8 (-1.16%)
Brecorder Logo
May 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares end flat on caution ahead of key data, earnings rush

Reuters Published May 9, 2023 Updated May 9, 2023 04:37pm
Follow us

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed on Tuesday, after financials sparked a sharp rise in the previous session, amid a rush of corporate earnings and ahead of key macroeconomic data.

The Nifty 50 closed 0.01% higher at 18,265.95, while the S&P BSE Sensex shed 3 points to end at 61,761.33. Both the indexes had risen over 0.4% during the session.

Eight of the 13 major sectoral indexes declined, with the high-weightage financials falling 0.15%. Bank and public sector bank indexes also logged 0.2% and 2.75% losses, respectively.

Among individual stocks, shares of natural gas distribution company Mahanagar Gas Ltd jumped 7.43% on upbeat fourth-quarter profit after tax.

Mankind Pharma Ltd surged over 31% on its stock market debut. Global brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage with an “outperform” rating ahead of its listing, citing sales outperformance and improved productivity as growth drivers.

Indian shares rise after financials rebound from Friday’s slide

Meanwhile, agri-chemicals maker UPL Ltd lost nearly 3% on reporting a quarterly slide in profit due to a sharp uptick in costs. The stock was among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Indian shares logged their best session in a little over a month on Monday. Since the beginning of the financial year 2024, the benchmark has risen over 5%.

“The recent rally has been triggered by a reasonably stable results season, barring a few sectors like information technology and consumer durables, as well as the return of foreign investors,” said George Thomas, fund manager for equity at Quantum Asset Management Company.

Analysts expect the benchmark to witness consolidation in the near term, ahead of the domestic retail inflation data for April, due on Friday.

Global equities were subdued on caution ahead of U.S. consumer price data due on Wednesday. The data is coming close on the heels of a robust U.S. April jobs report that assesses the future rate trajectory of the Federal Reserve and its monetary tightening policy.

Indian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares end flat on caution ahead of key data, earnings rush

Moody’s warns Pakistan could default without IMF bailout: report

Rupee registers significant decline against US dollar

Imran Khan responds to ISPR, says he has no reason to lie

PM Shehbaz extends stay in London on brother Nawaz's instructions

Intra-day update: Stocks plunge after Imran Khan’s arrest

Govt to address IMF concerns on petroleum subsidy scheme, says Musadik

More Iranian fuel being smuggled to Pakistan, petroleum dealers say

India extends $1bn credit line for Sri Lanka by a year

Nine killed by Israeli air strikes: Gaza health ministry

IMF’s May meetings: Pakistan not on agenda as bailout remains stalled

Read more stories