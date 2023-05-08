Govt committed to providing equal opportunities to all Pakistanis: governor

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Sunday that the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is determined to provide peaceful coexistence and equal opportunities to all Pakistanis, especially the minorities and empowering them socially, economically and politically for national development according to their capabilities.

Talking to a delegation of Minority Children Leadership (MCLD) headed by Chairman Pakistan Christian Council (PCC) Senator Kamran Michael, here today, the governor said the government believes in equal rights to all minorities as per the vision of the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. All the minority communities living in Pakistan have full economic, political and religious freedom, he added.

He said that minorities are playing an important role in all fields including defense, education, health and judiciary, for the development of the country. He said that whenever the enemy cast an evil eye on the beloved country, the whole nation stood united as a leaden wall.

The history of martyrs and ghazis of country is adorned with the names of the heroes of the minority community as well. In the field of judiciary, the services of Chief Justice A.R. Cornelius, Justice Bhagwan Das will always be remembered, he said.

The governor expressed the hope that the minorities will continue to play their role for the peace and development and prosperity of the country with more determination and courage.

He also urged the children to adopt high moral values and positive thinking. He said they should not believe what they hear rather should make research a part of their lives. He urged them not to become a part of any negative propaganda against the country and nation and play their role in the development of the country.

The delegation included National Coordinator of MCLD Zibia Kamran, Provincial Coordinator Sajar Shahzad, and children belonging to minority community.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023