AVN 64.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.4%)
BAFL 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.55%)
BOP 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.16%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.04%)
DGKC 49.53 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (3.4%)
EPCL 45.59 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.51%)
FCCL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.66%)
FFL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
FLYNG 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.98%)
HUBC 73.68 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (3.12%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.63%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.62 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
NETSOL 77.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.08%)
OGDC 86.17 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.8%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
PPL 64.77 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.5%)
PRL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5%)
SNGP 43.42 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (5.39%)
TELE 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.29%)
TPLP 14.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.54%)
TRG 107.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.06%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia Distillates: Gasoil, jet fuel margins post gain

Reuters Published 07 May, 2023 03:21am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Asia’s 10-ppm sulphur gasoil margins and jet fuel margins posted their first weekly gains in seven on Friday, supported by weaker crude prices, even as demand sentiment remained weak.

Refining margins for 10ppm sulphur gasoil closed trading at $14.50 a barrel, higher than the previous session’s close of $13.46 a barrel.

Jet fuel refining margins strengthened to $14.25 a barrel, tracking gains in 10ppm sulphur gasoil.

Cash differentials for 10ppm sulphur gasoil rose to minus 27 cents a barrel, from minus 31 cents a barrel in the previous session.

Asia’s regrade value was at minus 25 cents by the end of the trading session, compared with the previous session’s close of minus 12 cents.

Global supply continues to outstrip demand, with Asian barrels finding limited opportunities to pivot out of the region, amid sluggish European demand, said Refinitiv Oil Research in a monthly report.

Gasoil stocks held in independent storage in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) refining and storage area rose by 5% to a two-year high at about 2.36 million tonnes in the week to Thursday, data from Dutch consultancy Insights Global showed.

Oil prices rose on Friday but were poised for a third straight week of losses after markets registered dramatic drops on fears of a weakening US economy and slowing Chinese demand.

Russia is expected to increase seaborne oil exports from its western ports this month to a four-year high to meet Asian demand for low-priced oil, two sources familiar with the loading plans from the ports said.

Gasoil Jet fuel sulphur gasoil

Comments

1000 characters

Asia Distillates: Gasoil, jet fuel margins post gain

Election demand reiterated: IK to hold rallies from next week

Islamabad, Kabul agree to remove trade barriers

Pakistan, China resolve to strengthen time-tested ties

Trilateral dialogue: Socioeconomic uplift tied to Afghan peace

PM attends coronation

Xi sends congratulatory message

Budget proposals: PSX for digitization of cash transactions

Peshawar terror incident: ECC approves Rs284.5m package for families of Shuhada, injured persons

Toshakhana case: IHC declares NAB call-up notices to IK, wife illegal

Time is not essence of contracts relating to immovable property: LHC

Read more stories