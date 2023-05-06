AVN 64.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.29%)
BAFL 31.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.48%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.63%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.22%)
DGKC 49.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.03%)
EPCL 45.89 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.17%)
FCCL 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.57%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.67%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.16%)
HUBC 73.50 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.87%)
HUMNL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
KAPCO 23.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.54%)
KEL 1.98 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
MLCF 28.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.28%)
NETSOL 77.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.15%)
OGDC 86.18 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.81%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 64.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
PRL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-5.83%)
SNGP 43.70 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (6.07%)
TELE 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.9%)
TPLP 14.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.47%)
TRG 107.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 13.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.49%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,288 Increased By 8.9 (0.21%)
BR30 15,056 Increased By 150.7 (1.01%)
KSE100 42,242 Increased By 148.2 (0.35%)
KSE30 15,408 Increased By 48.8 (0.32%)
Brecorder Logo
May 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

4.554m acres of land: South Punjab sets cotton sowing target

Recorder Report Published 06 May, 2023 06:23am
Follow us

LAHORE: Cotton sowing target for the South Punjab has been set for 4.554 million acres of land which comes to 91 percent of the target set for the whole of the province.

So far cotton has been cultivated on an area of more than 0.533 million acres in Multan division. While in DG Khan division, 0.971 million acres of land will be brought under cotton cultivation. This was informed at a meeting to review the cotton sowing plan with Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahu in the chair.

Commissioner Multan Division Aamir Khattak, Deputy Commissioner Multan Umar Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner Khanewal, Deputy Commissioner Vehari, Deputy Commissioner Lodhran, Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) South Punjab Imtiaz Ahmad Warraich, Director General Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali, Director General Agriculture (Pest Warning), Rana Faqir Ahmed, Deputy Director Agriculture Information, Multan division directors and deputy directors agriculture and other stakeholders participated.

The Agriculture secretary said that all the institutions have to fulfill their responsibility under the national spirit to achieve the cotton cultivated area and production target.

He said that during the cotton season, the Agriculture department of South Punjab field staff will provide all possible facilities to the farmers to achieve the target of cotton cultivation.

On this occasion, the secretary gave instructions to ensure the availability of quality agricultural inputs in the market during the cotton season and to prepare a record of information related to the dealers of fertilizers, seeds and agricultural drugs in each district of the cotton zone.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ali Ateel proposed to increase the number of facility centers established for cotton at the district level, to which the secretary Agriculture Punjab agreed and issued orders to the relevant formations. Monitoring responsibilities have also been assigned to the staff of the Department of Agriculture.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton south Punjab cotton crops cotton sowing target

Comments

1000 characters

4.554m acres of land: South Punjab sets cotton sowing target

Fiscal deficit for Jul-Mar reaches 3.7pc of GDP

IMF to wrap up bailout review once financing in place

Senate passes SC (Review of Judgements, Orders) Bill amid uproar

Bilawal entrenches country’s position on Kashmir

Desperate Indian foreign minister bursts out against Pakistan

Rs300bn dues of CPEC IPPs likely to be cleared next month

Updated ICT law unveiled to charge 15pc GST on services

Shehbaz interacts with King Charles III, PM Sunak

Chinese FM arrives in Islamabad to attend strategic dialogue

Resolve reaffirmed to further deepen Sino-Pak ties

Read more stories