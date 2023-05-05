AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
PTI to put up show in support of CJP tomorrow

Itrat Bashir Published May 5, 2023 Updated May 5, 2023 09:00am
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Thursday announced to hold rallies in Islamabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Peshawar on May 6 (Saturday) to show solidarity with the Supreme Court of Pakistan and for supremacy of the Constitution.

“I would personally lead the rally in Lahore to convey to the Chief Justice that the people are with them,” the former PM said in a video message before leaving for Islamabad to appear before the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

He urged public to express their solidarity with Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial amid ongoing conflict between the judiciary and parliament over the holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. “The people must come out of their houses for one hour on May 6 to foil the ‘mafias’ designs against the top judge; such elements were creating a divide among the Supreme Court’s judges,” he added.

Imran urges nation to express solidarity with CJP on Saturday

Castigating the ruling coalition, he said it was running away from elections by going against the Constitution of Pakistan and the Chief Justice, adding that they were scared of losing the elections, as they have triggered unemployment and inflation in the country, and the people were angry. “Come out of your houses for the sake of your children’s future and the country, and tell the Chief Justice that the nation is standing by you,” he added.

Talking about his appearance before the IHC, he averred that he was going to Islamabad on the court’s orders despite having a swelling and painful leg; he wants to tell them that he respects the courts, unlike his opponents who criticise the judges if rulings go against them.

He also claimed that ‘Dirty Harry’ (referring to a senior army officer) has made another plan to assassinate him, adding that news was circulating that PTI leader and former federal minister Murad Saeed was facing a life threat from terrorists. “Everyone should know that if anything happens to us, then ‘Dirty Harry’ is behind it. I have no threats from foreign agencies or terrorists; my only threat is ‘Dirty Harry,’” he alleged.

“I have already conveyed to the Lahore High Court that twice ‘Dirty Harry’ tried to kill him at Wazirabad and Islamabad Judicial Complex, and the same person sabotaged the Joint Investigation Team’s findings on the Wazirabad attack, as evidence was showing his involvement in the attack,” he added.

