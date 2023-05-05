AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Shanghai, HK stocks rise, led by financials

Reuters Published 05 May, 2023 06:44am
SHANGHAI: Shanghai and Hong Kong stocks rose on Thursday, led by gains in financials and state-owned enterprises after the May Day holiday, while shares traded in Shenzhen were down.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index was little changed, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.8%.

Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng Index was up 1.3%, while the China Enterprises Index added 2.0%.

Financial stocks along with state-owned enterprises (SOEs) surged in the session.

Bank of China Ltd, Bank of Communications Co Ltd, and China Pacific Insurance Group Co Ltd soared 7.4%, 6.3%, and 9.2%, respectively.

Hang Seng Mainland Banks Index gained 4.8%, with Ping An Insurance Group Co of China Ltd up 7.7%.

SinoSteel Engineering & Technology Co Ltd and China Science Publishing & Media Ltd rose to a maximum 10% each.

Despite news of China’s tourism rebounding to pre-COVID levels during the May Day holiday with the number of domestic trips rising by more than two-thirds from a year earlier, CSI tourism shares were down 4.5%.

Meanwhile, China’s factory activity unexpectedly dipped in April, a private sector survey showed on Thursday, due to softer domestic demand, and suggesting the manufacturing sector is losing momentum amid a bumpy post-pandemic recovery.

