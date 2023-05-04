PTI condemns Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday condemned the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to India stating that “Pakistan’s foreign policy is dead”.

In a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said “strongly condemn FM visit of Goa, participation would have been possible on video but problem is you people in love of Modi are ready to disregard atrocities committed by Modi Janta in Kashmir and hardships Muslims of India and minorities to make Modi Janta happy. Pak Foreign policy is dead by all definitions of the word.”

Endorsing his views, PTI tweeted “Absolutely correct! Bilawal Zardari’s visit to India clearly defined that Pakistan’s foreign policy is non-existent under PDM government”.

“It’s absolutely shameful how PDM has disregarded Modi’s atrocities in Kashmir and to Muslims in India!”

Former minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari tweeted “as I had pointed out earlier, Imported FM desperate to go to Goa to show his loyalty to Bajwa Plan of appeasing US on Israel & India.”

“He again missed meeting on Afghanistan because no photo ops there! Despite insult by India of refusal to arrange bilateral meetings, he’s desperate to go!,” she said.

On the other hand, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had “no objections” to Bilawal’s visit to the neighbouring country.

In a video circulating on social media, he said “Pakistan is member of SCO and it is multilateral body. We should use this forum for our betterment.”