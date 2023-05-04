AVN 64.72 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.15%)
BAFL 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.83%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.14%)
DFML 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
DGKC 48.11 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.35%)
EPCL 45.38 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.09%)
FCCL 12.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.98%)
FFL 6.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
GGL 11.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
HUBC 71.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.89%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.12%)
KAPCO 23.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.42%)
KEL 1.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 24.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 28.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
NETSOL 78.47 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (1.45%)
OGDC 85.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.06%)
PAEL 10.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.93%)
PIBTL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
PPL 64.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.24%)
PRL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.3%)
TELE 7.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 14.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.45%)
TRG 107.92 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.85%)
UNITY 13.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.98%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.61%)
BR100 4,279 Decreased By -0.5 (-0.01%)
BR30 14,905 Decreased By -69.7 (-0.47%)
KSE100 42,094 Increased By 5.9 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,359 Decreased By -9.4 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PTI condemns Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India

  • Fawad Chaudhry said "Pakistan’s foreign policy is dead"
BR Web Desk Published May 4, 2023 Updated May 4, 2023 04:05pm
Follow us

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday condemned the visit of Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto to India stating that “Pakistan’s foreign policy is dead”.

In a tweet, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said “strongly condemn FM visit of Goa, participation would have been possible on video but problem is you people in love of Modi are ready to disregard atrocities committed by Modi Janta in Kashmir and hardships Muslims of India and minorities to make Modi Janta happy. Pak Foreign policy is dead by all definitions of the word.”

Endorsing his views, PTI tweeted “Absolutely correct! Bilawal Zardari’s visit to India clearly defined that Pakistan’s foreign policy is non-existent under PDM government”.

“It’s absolutely shameful how PDM has disregarded Modi’s atrocities in Kashmir and to Muslims in India!”

Former minister of Human Rights, Shireen Mazari tweeted “as I had pointed out earlier, Imported FM desperate to go to Goa to show his loyalty to Bajwa Plan of appeasing US on Israel & India.”

“He again missed meeting on Afghanistan because no photo ops there! Despite insult by India of refusal to arrange bilateral meetings, he’s desperate to go!,” she said.

On the other hand, PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi had “no objections” to Bilawal’s visit to the neighbouring country.

In a video circulating on social media, he said “Pakistan is member of SCO and it is multilateral body. We should use this forum for our betterment.”

Fawad Chaudhry Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Bilawal Fawad Chaudhary PTI Bilawal Bhutto SCO Chaudhry Fawad PTI Chairman Imran Khan PTI chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari FawadChaudhry PTI president

Comments

1000 characters
Abdullah May 04, 2023 04:39pm
Why condem it.Iman was happy if modi winning elections.These are his own words.You may all google it.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply
Be loyal with Your Country May 04, 2023 04:42pm
What about letting off Kashmir by Fraud Khan?
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

PTI condemns Bilawal Bhutto’s visit to India

IMF to discuss Pakistan's FY24 budget plans

IHC extends Imran Khan's bail in multiple cases

Rupee stablises, settles at 283.82 against US dollar

Ghandhara Automobiles announces extension in plant shutdown

Six soldiers martyred in North Waziristan: ISPR

UAE’s Emirates, Etihad airlines expand interline cooperation

Oil prices recover after three-day plunge; demand worries linger

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories