SINGAPORE: New York July coffee may test a support of $1.7105 per lb, a break below which could open the way towards $1.7685.

The contract is riding on a wave C from $1.9470, which is expected to travel to $1.7685, its 100% projection level.

Its attempt to end around $1.8365 seems unsuccessful, as it failed twice to extend a resistance at $1.8790.

A break above this resistance could lead to a gain into the $1.9050-$1.9210 range.