AVN 64.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-0.74%)
BAFL 29.96 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.22%)
BOP 3.89 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.22%)
DFML 11.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
DGKC 47.84 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.55%)
EPCL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.24%)
FCCL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
FFL 6.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.48%)
FLYNG 6.09 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.67%)
GGL 11.18 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
HUBC 72.17 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.53%)
KAPCO 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.25%)
KEL 1.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.67%)
MLCF 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
NETSOL 77.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-1.19%)
OGDC 86.12 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (1.14%)
PAEL 10.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
PIBTL 3.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.53%)
PPL 65.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.34%)
PRL 13.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.32%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.23 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (2.43%)
TELE 7.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
TPLP 14.57 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.53%)
TRG 107.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.56%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.23%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (6.9%)
BR100 4,279 Increased By 64.8 (1.54%)
BR30 14,975 Increased By 53.1 (0.36%)
KSE100 42,088 Increased By 160.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 15,369 Increased By 37.3 (0.24%)
Brecorder Logo
May 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Mercury in Punjab plunges to 24C

Hamid Waleed Published 04 May, 2023 04:26am
Follow us

LAHORE: The ongoing cold weather spell in the country has led to a drop in temperature to 24C in Punjab against 42C during the corresponding period of last year, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the sources, the prevailing cold spell has already defeated the earlier departmental weather outlook where hot weather was predicted by the middle of April and temperature rise was expected to touch 40C by the end of April.

However, a repeated occurrence of westerly systems has prolonged cold spell till the start of May which is likely to continue until 10th of May, they added.

Meanwhile, they added another impressive westerly system is likely to enter the country during the second half of the current month which would again drop the temperature below normal.

When asked, they said the record of past 30 years suggests that neither a single year nor a single system has been identical in the country.

sources in PMD said the Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in its latest report has warned that Pakistan is one of the 20 countries that are at risk of receiving extreme rainfall.

Earlier in 2015, they added, there was a severe heatwave with temperatures as high as 49°C that resulted in the deaths of about 2,000 people mostly in Sindh, including Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PMD cold weather GIEWS

Comments

1000 characters

Mercury in Punjab plunges to 24C

Multi-pronged strategy being worked out to deal with smuggling: MoS Aisha

KE ready to settle Rs 47bn clawback issue with Nepra

Federal govt files reference against IK, ex-CJP Nisar

Punjab elections: PTI seeks implementation of SC’s April 4 order in letter and spirit

IK asks his supporters to express ‘solidarity with CJP’

Data sharing: FBR inks accords with Sindh, Balochistan revenue boards

Listed banks: High interest rate brings in record profitability

10-year audit: PAC again summons SC Registrar

‘Online Only Brokers’ SECP approves regulatory framework

20pc customs duty, RD on import of edible oils, oilseeds proposed

Read more stories