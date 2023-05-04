Mercury in Punjab plunges to 24C

LAHORE: The ongoing cold weather spell in the country has led to a drop in temperature to 24C in Punjab against 42C during the corresponding period of last year, said sources in the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the sources, the prevailing cold spell has already defeated the earlier departmental weather outlook where hot weather was predicted by the middle of April and temperature rise was expected to touch 40C by the end of April.

However, a repeated occurrence of westerly systems has prolonged cold spell till the start of May which is likely to continue until 10th of May, they added.

Meanwhile, they added another impressive westerly system is likely to enter the country during the second half of the current month which would again drop the temperature below normal.

When asked, they said the record of past 30 years suggests that neither a single year nor a single system has been identical in the country.

sources in PMD said the Global Information and Early Warning System (GIEWS) of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization in its latest report has warned that Pakistan is one of the 20 countries that are at risk of receiving extreme rainfall.

Earlier in 2015, they added, there was a severe heatwave with temperatures as high as 49°C that resulted in the deaths of about 2,000 people mostly in Sindh, including Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023