Food pushes inflation to record 36.4pc in April

Tahir Amin Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
ISLAMABAD: The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation increased to 36.4 per cent on a year-on-year basis in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 35.4per cent in the previous month and 13.4per cent in April 2022, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 2.4per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 3.7per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.6per cent in April 2022. Average CPI inflation for July-April 2022-23 stood at 28.2per cent compared to 11per cent during the same period of last year.

The CPI inflation Urban increased to 33.5per cent on a year-on-year basis in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 33per cent in the previous month and 12.2per cent in April 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to two per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 3.9per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.6per cent in April 2022.

The CPI inflation Rural increased to 40.7per cent on a year-on-year basis in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 38.9per cent in the previous month, and 15.1per cent in April 2022. On a month-on-month basis, it increased to 3per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 3.5per cent in the previous month and an increase of 1.6per cent in April 2022.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) inflation on YoY increased to 42.1per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 40.4per cent a month earlier and 14.2per cent in April 2022.

On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.7per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 5.8per cent a month earlier and an increase of 1.5per cent in April 2022.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation on YoY basis increased to 32.8per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 37.5per cent a month earlier and an increase of 28.1per cent in April 2022. On a MoM basis, it decreased by 0.4per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 4.7per cent a month earlier and an increase of 3.2per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 202.

Measured by non-food non-energy Urban increased to 19.5per cent on YoY basis in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 18.6per cent in the previous month and 9.1per cent in April 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.8per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.5per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.1per cent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., April 2022.

Measured by non-food non-energy Rural increased to 24.9per cent on YoY basis in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 23.1per cent in the previous month and 10.9per cent in April 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 2.7per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.4per cent in the previous month, and an increase of 1.2per cent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., April 2022.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Urban increased to 28.6per cent on YoY basis in April 2023 as compared to 28.7per cent in the previous month and 10.5per cent in April 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased by 1.5per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.7per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9per cent in the corresponding month of last year, i.e., April 2022.

Measured by 20per cent weighted trimmed mean Rural increased to 37.3per cent on YoY basis in April 2023 as compared to 35per cent in the previous month and 12.8per cent in April 2022. On a MoM basis, it increased to 2per cent in April 2023 as compared to an increase of 2.9per cent in the previous month and an increase of 0.9per cent in the corresponding month of last year i.e. April 2022.

