AVN 65.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.73%)
BAFL 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.79%)
BOP 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.43 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
DGKC 46.88 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (4.18%)
EPCL 45.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
FCCL 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.16%)
FFL 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.31%)
FLYNG 5.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.41%)
GGL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
HUBC 72.02 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.31%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.45%)
KAPCO 24.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
KEL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.03%)
LOTCHEM 25.29 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.64%)
MLCF 28.41 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (3.05%)
NETSOL 78.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-0.89%)
OGDC 85.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-0.94%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.71%)
PIBTL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PPL 65.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-1.49%)
PRL 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.99%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (9.01%)
SNGP 40.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.59%)
TELE 7.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.85%)
TRG 108.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-0.83%)
UNITY 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.77%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,214 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.06%)
BR30 14,922 Decreased By -106.6 (-0.71%)
KSE100 41,928 Increased By 346.8 (0.83%)
KSE30 15,331 Decreased By -44.9 (-0.29%)
Brecorder Logo
May 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The optics are good even though the substance is bad

Published 03 May, 2023 06:35am
Follow us

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

According to it, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the federal and provincial disaster management authorities or bodies to remain alert in rainy season and use all available resources at their command to help people in a meaningful manner.

He has directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PSMAs) to closely monitor the situation and stated that people should be provided protection, assistance and shifted to safe areas immediately wherever it is necessary.

It is quite true that what we really need in this circumstance is to make smart decisions in the best interest of people’s safety.

Unfortunately, however, the prime minister’s remarks are clearly aimed at winning political points for optics.

In this regard, the government’s poor response to the devastation caused by last year’s floods is a strong case in point as a large number of people that had been uprooted from their abodes by the natural calamity are still struggling to rebuild their homes.

Where are disaster recovery activities? Where are post-floods rehabilitation and reconstruction? People want to hear how prime minister will match his deeds to his words.

Sania Qureshi (Islamabad)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

NDMA Shehbaz Sharif Rainfall Floods in Pakistan rainy season PSMAs

Comments

1000 characters

The optics are good even though the substance is bad

Chinese FM to arrive on 5th

Human Capital Index: Pakistan’s value lower than South Asia’s average: World Bank

Govt-PTI talks end in stalemate

Terms for test Russian oil cargo under discussion

Flour millers give strike call

Punjab polls: ECP for ensuring uninterrupted power supply on 14th

SC seeks record of five NA sessions

Energy, water, climate change: ‘Spy agency’ wants to join talks with US

KE quizzed by Nepra for its cost-reflective tariff demand

UBL proposal: BoD asks Silkbank to pursue potential merger

Read more stories