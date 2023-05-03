The optics are good even though the substance is bad

This is apropos a Business Recorder news item “PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency” carried by the newspaper yesterday.

According to it, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the federal and provincial disaster management authorities or bodies to remain alert in rainy season and use all available resources at their command to help people in a meaningful manner.

He has directed National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PSMAs) to closely monitor the situation and stated that people should be provided protection, assistance and shifted to safe areas immediately wherever it is necessary.

It is quite true that what we really need in this circumstance is to make smart decisions in the best interest of people’s safety.

Unfortunately, however, the prime minister’s remarks are clearly aimed at winning political points for optics.

In this regard, the government’s poor response to the devastation caused by last year’s floods is a strong case in point as a large number of people that had been uprooted from their abodes by the natural calamity are still struggling to rebuild their homes.

Where are disaster recovery activities? Where are post-floods rehabilitation and reconstruction? People want to hear how prime minister will match his deeds to his words.

Sania Qureshi (Islamabad)

