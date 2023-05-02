AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
BAFL 29.70 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
BOP 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
CNERGY 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.92%)
DFML 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.68%)
DGKC 46.80 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (4%)
EPCL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.26%)
FCCL 12.21 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.24%)
FFL 6.72 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.99%)
FLYNG 6.02 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.44%)
GGL 11.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 72.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.82%)
KAPCO 24.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.45%)
KEL 1.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.41 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (3.13%)
MLCF 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.45%)
NETSOL 77.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.15%)
OGDC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.99%)
PAEL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.9%)
PIBTL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.77%)
PPL 65.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.28%)
PRL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.24%)
SILK 1.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (8.11%)
SNGP 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.98%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.54%)
TPLP 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.77%)
TRG 108.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.5%)
UNITY 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.84%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.71%)
BR100 4,220 Increased By 3.5 (0.08%)
BR30 14,957 Decreased By -70.9 (-0.47%)
KSE100 41,980 Increased By 399.2 (0.96%)
KSE30 15,356 Decreased By -20.6 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
May 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology’s ‘dangers’

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 02:13pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

A pioneer of artificial intelligence said he quit Google to speak freely about the technology’s dangers, after realising that computers could become smarter than people far sooner than he and other experts had expected.

“I left so that I could talk about the dangers of AI without considering how this impacts Google,” Geoffrey Hinton wrote on Twitter.

In an interview with the New York Times, Hinton said he was worried about AI’s capacity to create convincing false images and texts, creating a world where people will “not be able to know what is true anymore”.

“It is hard to see how you can prevent the bad actors from using it for bad things,” he said. The technology could quickly displace workers, and become a greater danger as it learns new behaviours.

“The idea that this stuff could actually get smarter than people — a few people believed that,” he told the New York Times. “But most people thought it was way off. And I thought it was way off. I thought it was 30 to 50 years or even longer away.

Scientists use brain scans and AI to ‘decode’ thoughts

Obviously, I no longer think that.“ In his tweet, Hinton said Google itself had “acted very responsibly” and denied that he had quit so that he could criticise his former employer. Google, part of Alphabet Inc., did not immediately reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

The Times quoted Google’s chief scientist, Jeff Dean, as saying in a statement: “We remain committed to a responsible approach to A.I.

We’re continually learning to understand emerging risks while also innovating boldly.“

Google artificial intelligence Google AI Geoffrey Hinton Jeff Dean

Comments

1000 characters

Google AI pioneer says he quit to speak freely about technology’s ‘dangers’

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Silkbank to formally pursue potential merger with UBL

UN says Taliban envoy can meet Pakistan, China ministers next week

IMF raises Asia’s economic forecast on China recovery, warns of risks

Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

IMF says more vulnerabilities in banking sector may be exposed

PM seeks to jolt DMAs out of complacency

Govt urged to initiate process of appointing new Nepra chairman

FED on tobacco products: Govt may get additional revenue of Rs60bn

KP CM places key demands before PM

Read more stories