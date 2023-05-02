AVN 65.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-1.67%)
Rouble edges lower as Russian market assesses rate outlook

Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 12:37pm
The rouble edged lower against the dollar on Tuesday as the Russian market reopened after a long weekend and the dust settled on the central bank’s hawkish pledge to keep rate hikes on the table after it held interest rates on Friday.

At 0715 GMT the rouble was 0.2% weaker against the dollar at 80.38 and had gained 0.2% to trade at 88.50 versus the euro.

It firmed 0.3% against the yuan to 11.56. The rouble strengthened sharply on Friday, ending two weeks of trading in a range of 81-82 against the dollar.

Russian rouble steadies on eve of central bank rate decision

It reached a three-week high against the dollar, euro and yuan before paring gains after the central bank held interest rates at 7.5%.

The rouble’s move was “largely the result of tight rhetoric from the Bank of Russia, which has made it clear that it intends to raise the key rate”, said Alor Broker analyst Alexei Antonov.

The next resistance level the rouble could strengthen to is 77.50 to the dollar, Antonov said.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, was up 0.4% at $79.62 a barrel. Russian stock indexes were lower.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was down 0.2% at 1,031.9 points. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was down 0.1% at 2,633.3 points.

Russian rouble

