May 02, 2023
Palestinian Khader Adnan dies in Israeli prison

  • Adnan was 'found unconscious in his cell' after an 87-day hunger strike
Reuters Published 02 May, 2023 11:30am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
JERUSALEM: Khader Adnan, a member of Palestinian group Islamic Jihad who was accused by Israel of terror charges, died in an Israeli prison on Tuesday after an 87-day hunger strike, prison authorities said.

Israel said Adnan “refused to undergo medical tests and receive medical treatment” and “was found unconscious in his cell” early on Tuesday morning.

Israeli prison authorities said Adnan was evacuated to hospital after failed attempts to revive him and was pronounced dead.

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank raid

Adnan’s lawyer accused Israel of medical negligence. “After 36 days of Adnan’s arrest, we demanded he be moved into a civil hospital where he can be properly followed up.

“Unfortunately, such a demand was met by intransigence and rejection by the Israeli prison authorities,” lawyer Jamil Al-Khatib told Reuters by phone.

Shortly after Adnan’s death was announced, sirens rang out in Israeli Gaza border communities, sending residents running for shelter.

The Israeli military said three rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory, but fell in open areas.

“Our fight is continuing and the enemy will realise once again that its crimes will not pass without a response. Resistance will continue by all might and determination,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

Adnan, 45, originally from the occupied city of Jenin, was a known figure in the occupied West Bank.

According to the Palestinian Prisoners Association, Adnan had been detained by Israel 12 times, spending around eight years in prison, mostly under administrative detention.

Israel accused Adnan of supporting terror, affiliation with a terror group and incitement. He went on at least five hunger strikes during his various times in detention since 2004.

