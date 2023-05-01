Fulfilling labour rights remains fundamental challenge for global economy: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that “fulfilling the labour rights and making people shareholders in the system remains a fundamental challenge for the global economy.”

In a tweet, he stated that “while we pay rich tributes to the working classes and celebrate their contributions, the fact is that the disruption in global markets has led to a severe cost of living crisis.”

Together with the increase in commodity prices, the working people find themselves under tremendous stress, the PM lamented.

“The edifice of material development that stands on the foundation of hard work will come crumbling if those who made it possible are excluded from its benefits.”

He stressed the need to fulfill workers’ rights by making them shareholders in the system of the global economy.

In a separate message, the prime minister expressed his commitment to improving the working and living conditions of workers and to supplement their welfare by providing them with better housing, education, and health facilities.

“Keeping in view the high inflation rates and other economic challenges, the government has increased the minimum monthly wages of workers from Rs17,500 to Rs25,000 per month.”

The prime minister said the government had also embarked upon programmes of vocational training and skills development to enable workers to get their due share in job markets within and outside the country.

On the other hand, President Dr. Arif Alvi said in a statement that this year “we are celebrating Labour Day with the resolve to reaffirm our commitment to the dignity of labour and pay tribute to the valiant and heroic struggle of the workers for their fundamental rights.”

He termed the labour force backbone of Pakistan’s economy and said that it is highly essential to take steps for the protection of their rights by strictly enforcing the labour laws to discourage unfair practices.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan’s prosperity is linked to the well-being of workers. “We will get work for representation of workers and farmers in the assemblies.”