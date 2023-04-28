AVN 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.68 (-2.47%)
Markets

Rupee inches up, settles at 283.84 against US dollar

  • Currency registers gain of 0.03% in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published April 28, 2023
The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal increase against the US dollar, settling with an appreciation of 0.03% during the trading session on Friday.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the local currency closed at 283.84, an increase of Re0.08.

The rupee sustained a loss against the US dollar on Thursday, settling at 283.92 in the inter-bank market, a decrease of Re0.53.

In a key development, the United States called on Pakistan to move ahead on stalled reforms sought by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), promising technical help as the world’s fifth most populous nation weathers an economic crisis.

“The reform(s) that Pakistan and the IMF agreed to are not easy, but it’s crucial that Pakistan take these actions to bring the country back to sound financial footing, avoid falling into further debt and grow Pakistan’s economy,” said Elizabeth Horst, the State Department official in charge of Pakistan.

Pakistan signed a billion bailout package with the IMF in 2019 but less than half has been released as the country reneges on conditions.

Internationally, the US dollar was on track for a second straight monthly loss on Friday on mounting expectations the Federal Reserve could soon end its aggressive rate-hike cycle, while the yen steadied near a one-week high ahead of a pivotal central bank decision.

In the broader currency market, the US dollar dipped against most major peers but its losses were capped by data pointing to still-sticky inflation in the world’s largest economy, which reinforced expectations for a 25-basis-point rate hike at next week’s FOMC meeting.

Against a basket of currencies, the US dollar index last stood at 101.45 and was headed for a monthly loss of more than 1%, after having fallen about 2.3% in March.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, were heading for another monthly decline on Friday after disappointing US economic data and uncertainty over further interest rate hikes weighed on the demand outlook.

Tulukan Mairandi Apr 28, 2023 12:23pm
Just hang on tight for the tumble. Like a roller coaster - the higher it goes, the more dangerous and scary the fall will be.
atif gujjar atif gujjar Apr 28, 2023 12:39pm
50000
Asad Apr 28, 2023 01:01pm
I want a Eriksha
