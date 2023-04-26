AVN 66.80 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.5%)
BAFL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.24%)
BOP 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
CNERGY 3.54 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.61%)
DFML 11.46 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (5.33%)
DGKC 44.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
EPCL 46.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.09%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
HUBC 71.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-4.39%)
KEL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (3.18%)
MLCF 27.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.86%)
NETSOL 75.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.28%)
OGDC 87.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.57%)
PAEL 10.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
PPL 68.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.5%)
PRL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (4.94%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.94%)
SNGP 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.35%)
TELE 7.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.76%)
TPLP 14.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 110.39 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (0.87%)
UNITY 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.28%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,192 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.04%)
BR30 14,947 Increased By 27.7 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,122 Increased By 114 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,297 Decreased By -9.8 (-0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Reuters Published 26 Apr, 2023 01:35pm
Follow us

Major stock markets in the Gulf were mixed in early trade on Wednesday amid rising recession fears in the United States, with the Saudi index on course to end five-day winning streak.

US Consumer confidence fell to a nine-month low in April, a survey showed, intensifying concerns of a potential recession. Asian markets remained subdued.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.3%, on course snap a five-session gains, hit by a 1.1% drop in oil giant Saudi Aramco.

Dubai’s main share index retreated 0.6%, weighed down by a 3.2% slide in Emaar Properties PJSC.

The United Arab Emirates needs time to demonstrate the effectiveness and enforcement of policies introduced against financial crime before it can be removed from a global watchdog’s ‘grey’ list, the economy minister told Reuters.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.2%. Oil - a key catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets - rose after plunging more than 2% in the previous session as reports of falling US crude oil and fuel inventories refocused investors on robust demand in the world’s top oil consumer.

US crude oil stocks fell by about 6.1 million barrels in the week ended April 21, according to market sources citing American Petroleum Institute (API) figures on Tuesday.

Most Gulf markets gain as oil surges on surprise OPEC+ output cuts

Analysts had expected crude inventories to fall by about 1.5 million barrels.

The Qatari index - which traded after a three session break - advanced 1.3% and was on track to snap a seven-day losing streak, with Qatar Islamic Bank QPSC rising 2.2%.

MENA Gulf stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets mixed in early trade

Pakistan-Russia oil deal: Countries to make own sovereign decisions, says US

Intra-day update: rupee falls against US dollar after Eid holidays

Intra-day update: Bullish momentum at PSX

PML-N's parliamentary meeting to be held today

Electricity generation cost falls 11% year-on-year in March

Indus Motor Company reports profit of Rs3.22bn for Jan-Mar, 37% lower YoY

37 Pakistanis from Sudan reach Jeddah: FO

Sri Lanka trying to reduce overall debt by $17bn, president says

Gulf economies to grow at much slower pace in 2023 on lower oil revenues

Pakistan’s economy: ADB lists factors that continue to pose challenges

Read more stories