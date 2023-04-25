PM Shehbaz summons PML-N's parliamentary meeting tomorrow

Prime Minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called a parliamentary party's meeting tomorrow (April 26) in Lahore, Aaj News reported.

PM Shehbaz will preside over the meeting which will discuss the ongoing political situation in the country. All parliamentarians have been requested to ensure their presence at the meeting.

The PM will also consult with the party leaders over talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

It is to be noted that the government has assured the Supreme Court of holding talks with the opposition over elections in two provinces on April 26 (tomorrow).

In its April 20 order, the Supreme Court ordered the government to submit a report in this regard on April 27.

Earlier on April 4, the Supreme Court declared the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) decision to postpone elections to the Punjab Assembly till October 8 “unconstitutional” and fixed May 14 as a new date.

The National Assembly later passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s verdict on the Punjab polls, stating that it would not provide funds to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for polls.