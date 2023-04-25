AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Novartis raises year forecast after sales boost

AFP Published 25 Apr, 2023 12:45pm
Follow us

ZURICH: Pharmaceutical giant Novartis said Tuesday it was increasing its full-year sales and profits outlook after strong earnings in the first quarter on the back of a handful of new drugs.

The Swiss drugmaker said that its medicines for heart disease, cancer and multiple sclerosis had buoyed earnings in the quarter.

The group reported a three percent increase in net profit in the first three months of the year to nearly $2.3 billion.

Sales were also up three percent compared to the last three months of 2022 to almost $13 billion.

Drug price adjustment: Pharma industry seeks support of govt

Novartis said that its operating profit would likely increase in the high single-digits this year on the back of strong momentum at the start of the year, while group sales are expected to grow in mid-single digits.

“Novartis delivered strong growth to start 2023, driven by our in-market growth brands, in particular Entresto, Kisqali and Kesimpta,” said the group’s CEO Vas Narasimhan, referring to some of the group’s flagship products.

“Our strong start to the year and confidence in our growth drivers allow us to raise guidance for the full year 2023.”

He said the group would prioritise “high-value” medicines“ across five core areas to drive its productivity, including cardiovascular and neuroscience.

Last year the group slashed around 8,000 jobs worldwide as part of a reorganisation that includes spinning off its generic drug division Sandoz.

Novartis

Comments

1000 characters

Novartis raises year forecast after sales boost

Oil prices stable as investors ponder China demand, rate hikes

Wheat price decision: LHC puts its weight behind caretaker govt

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

Read more stories