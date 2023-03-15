AVN 65.92 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-1.6%)
Mar 15, 2023
Drug price adjustment: Pharma industry seeks support of govt

Recorder Report Published 15 Mar, 2023 07:05am
ISLAMABAD: Pharma industry has sought the support of the government for addressing their issues related to price adjustment of drugs affected due to devaluation of the Pak rupee.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar chaired a meeting of the committee constituted by the prime minister on the pharmaceutical industry’s issues on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, SAPM on Government Effectiveness Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, Advisor to the PM on Establishment Ahad Khan Cheema, Chairman FBR, CEO DRAP, and senior officers.

While the delegation of the pharma industry included Syed Farooq Bukhari, Chairman PPMA, CEO GSK Erum Shakir Rahim, CEO Ferozsons Osman Waheed, MD Abbott Anis Ahmed, CEO Sante Tauqeerul Haq, Zahid Saeed former chairman PPMA, Hamid Raza former chairman PPMA, Shahzad Akram, Vice President FPCCI, ED Pharma Bureau Ayesha Tammy Haq, and others.

The meeting was briefed about the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry in the economic development of the country. The PPMA chairman appreciated the decision of the government on resolving the issues of LCs and fixing the price of paracetamol drug. He further sought the support of the government for addressing their issues related to price adjustment of drugs affected due to the devaluation of the Pak rupee.

The finance minister acknowledged the contribution of the pharmaceutical industry and stressed that the present government is committed to resolving the operational issues being faced by various sectors of the economy.

Referring to the vision of the prime minister not to burden the common man, the finance minister emphasized that the government is determined and working hard to address the issues of the common man in spite of various economic challenges.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy Ishaq Dar Pharmaceutical Industry Exchange rate Pharma sector pharma industry rupee devaluation LCs Finance minister Ishaq Dar Economic distress drug prices Drug price adjustment

