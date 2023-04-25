AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

UniCredit fails to win support for pay policy from major shareholder Allianz

Reuters Published 25 Apr, 2023 12:20pm
Follow us

MILAN: Funds managed by German insurer Allianz, the second-biggest shareholder in UniCredit, failed to back the Italian bank’s new remuneration policy and pay packages awarded in 2022 at last month’s general meeting, a document showed.

Minutes of the UniCredit annual shareholder meeting showed that Allianz had abstained in both votes.

UniCredit has adopted a new policy which will allow it to award the chief executive and senior managers a 30% pay rise this year if they beat a wide set of financial targets.

Spain’s Santander Q1 net profit rises 1% vs same period a year ago

The new policy was approved with 69% of votes, cast by shareholders representing 47% of the bank’s capital.

The minutes showed leading global asset managers Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab had voted against.

Germany UniCredit Italian bank Allianz

Comments

1000 characters

UniCredit fails to win support for pay policy from major shareholder Allianz

Wheat price decision: LHC puts its weight behind caretaker govt

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Sudan’s warring rivals agree 72-hour ceasefire

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

Rape allegation against Trump heads to civil trial

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

Read more stories