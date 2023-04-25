Six die in Jamshoro bus accident

JAMSHORO: At least six passengers died and 20 others sustained injuries in a bus accident near Manjhand, Jamshoro.

As per details, the SSP Jamshoro said that a woman and a girl are included in the dead. All the injured and dead are from one family who was travelling to Sehwan.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the injured were rushed towards the Manjhand Hospital and Sehwan Abdullah Shah.

In a separate road crash, at least four people were killed and more than 20 were injured in a collision between two passenger coaches in Sehwan Sharif.

The two coaches collided near Amri, Sehwan Sharif, resulting in the death of four people and severe wounds to more than three dozen.

The ill-fated coaches were going to Larkana from Karachi and vice versa.

The bodies and the injured have been moved to a nearby medical facility by the rescue teams. The devotees were en route in a coaster from Jamshoro to Sehwan Sharif to the Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine.