AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imran trying to fool entire nation: minister

NNI Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
Follow us

KARACHI: In a fiery speech on Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon called on supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to “open their eyes” and “get rid of liar like Imran Khan.”

Memon accused Imran Khan of being mentally ill and having an “aim only enmity with Pakistan.” He accused Imran Khan of starting a “heinous campaign” against General Bajwa (retd) before ending his government in two provinces.

Memon’s comments came in response to a recent interview given by Imran Khan, in which he claimed that he had dissolved the provincial assemblies on the advice of General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd). “Why did Imran end Punjab and KP governments on Bajwa’s advice?” Memon questioned. “All the words of Imran Khan show that he was fooling the entire nation, and nothing of this person can be trusted.”

PPP leader called the interviews a “charge sheet” against the prime minister and accused him of running a campaign based on “100 percent lies.” “If General Bajwa is being held responsible, then why did he (Imran) dissolve his governments of Punjab and KPK on the advice of General Bajwa?” minister added. He said that all these things reveal that Imran Khan is fooling the entire nation. Imran Khan can not to be trusted further.

Memon added that this person has become a mentally ill adding that enmity with Pakistan is only mission of Imran Khan. He said that the followers of Imran Khan should open their eyes and get rid of this liar.

PPP Sharjeel Memon PTI Imran Khan

Comments

1000 characters

Imran trying to fool entire nation: minister

All conditions for IMF staff-level agreement met: Dar

Recovery needs estimated at $16.3bn: Floods hit 33m people, caused $30bn economic losses: ADB

Pakistanis among foreigners evacuated from Sudan

47MW power plant in KP: Nepra not cooperating with S. Korean firm: minister

3 more LNG spot cargoes: Power Div silent on purchase proposal

IK claims he dissolved assemblies on ‘Bajwa’s advice’

12 martyred, dozens wounded in blasts inside Swat CTD

SECP tightens regulations for registration of foreign companies

REAP urges govt to help it achieve $5bn rice exports

China says it respects sovereignty of ex-Soviet states after uproar

Read more stories