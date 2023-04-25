Imran trying to fool entire nation: minister

KARACHI: In a fiery speech on Monday, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon called on supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party to “open their eyes” and “get rid of liar like Imran Khan.”

Memon accused Imran Khan of being mentally ill and having an “aim only enmity with Pakistan.” He accused Imran Khan of starting a “heinous campaign” against General Bajwa (retd) before ending his government in two provinces.

Memon’s comments came in response to a recent interview given by Imran Khan, in which he claimed that he had dissolved the provincial assemblies on the advice of General Qamar Javed Bajwa (retd). “Why did Imran end Punjab and KP governments on Bajwa’s advice?” Memon questioned. “All the words of Imran Khan show that he was fooling the entire nation, and nothing of this person can be trusted.”

PPP leader called the interviews a “charge sheet” against the prime minister and accused him of running a campaign based on “100 percent lies.” “If General Bajwa is being held responsible, then why did he (Imran) dissolve his governments of Punjab and KPK on the advice of General Bajwa?” minister added. He said that all these things reveal that Imran Khan is fooling the entire nation. Imran Khan can not to be trusted further.

Memon added that this person has become a mentally ill adding that enmity with Pakistan is only mission of Imran Khan. He said that the followers of Imran Khan should open their eyes and get rid of this liar.