AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

BOJ chief wants ‘quite strong’ inflation before tweaking yield control policy

Reuters Published 24 Apr, 2023 11:45am
Follow us

TOKYO: Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said on Monday the central bank’s inflation forecasts must be “quite strong and close to 2%” in the coming year to consider tweaking yield curve control.

“At present, trend inflation is below 2% so we must maintain monetary easing,” Ueda told parliament. “But when trend inflation is projected to reach 2%, the BOJ must normalise monetary policy,” he added.

Ueda’s comments come ahead of a two-day BOJ policy meeting that kicks off on Thursday, where the board will produce fresh quarterly growth and inflation forecasts.

Sources have told Reuters the BOJ is likely to maintain its ultra-easy monetary policy at the first rate review to be chaired by Ueda, who assumed the post in April.

While companies are passing on rising import costs to consumers more than expected, Japan’s inflation is likely to peak soon and slow back below the BOJ’s 2% target in the latter half of the current fiscal year ending in March 2024, he said.

“The BOJ’s forecasts of trend inflation for half a year, one year and one-and-a-half years ahead must be quite strong and close to 2%.

We also need to judge that the likelihood of the forecasts materialising is high,“ Ueda said when asked by an opposition lawmaker to clarify the conditions for tweaking yield curve control.

Under yield curve control (YCC), the BOJ guides short-term interest rates at -0.1% and the 10-year bond yield around zero with an implicit cap of 0.5%. Ueda declined to specify how the BOJ might phase out YCC, saying that would depend on the economy, the pace of inflation and many other factors at the time.

BOJ chief Ueda says JGB buying aimed at meeting price goal, not monetising debt

“At present, I can’t say how this could be done,” Ueda said on the BOJ’s exit strategy. But Ueda said he will consider the idea of disclosing in advance the BOJ’s exit strategy from ultra-loose policy, when the right timing to do so arrives.

“The BOJ has already been conducting many estimates on how a normalisation of monetary policy could affect its finances,” he said.

How to unload the BOJ’s huge holdings of exchange-traded funds (ETF), accumulated through its heavy asset buying to fire up inflation, will be among key challenges the bank will debate when it considers ending ultra-loose monetary policy, Ueda said.

Bank of Japan Kazuo Ueda

Comments

1000 characters

BOJ chief wants ‘quite strong’ inflation before tweaking yield control policy

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

Suo motu jurisdiction should be exercised in public interest, not to benefit an individual: PM Shehbaz

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Read more stories