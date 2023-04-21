AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Gold retreats to weekly loss on hawkish Fed

Reuters Published 21 Apr, 2023 08:52pm
Gold fell sharply on Friday and was headed for its worst week in eight as hawkish remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve officials through the week bolstered bets for at least one more interest rate hike and buoyed the dollar.

Spot gold dropped 1.3% to $1,978.39 per ounce by 11 a.m. ET. U.S. gold futures fell 1.5% to $1,989.30.

Bullion has shed about 1.2% so far this week, pressured by the dollar’s gains overall, which made bullion more expensive for overseas buyers.

Fed officials said on Thursday inflation remains “far above” the central bank’s 2% target. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated that more work needs to be done to tame inflation.

While a rate hike will initially dull gold’s appeal, an eventual pause will send gold to its recent all-time highs, said Bob Haberkorn, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, adding that “the Fed has a breaking point where they can’t go anymore on rates without doing significant damage to the economy.”

Gold climbs back above $2,000 on dollar retreat

Gold was also pressured by an S&P Global survey that showed U.S. business activity accelerated to an 11-month high in April, which was at odds with growing signs that higher interest rates were cooling demand.

Markets now see an 89% chance of a 25-basis point rate hike at the Fed’s May 2-3 meeting.

Rate hikes raise the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing gold.

Silver fell 1.1% to $25.01 per ounce, headed for its first weekly decline in six.

Platinum and palladium, used in catalytic converters to curb emissions in cars, bucked the trend. Platinum surged 2.4% to an over one-year high at $1,119.31, while palladium jumped 1.6% to $1,612.32.

Supply concerns due to rampant power issues in key producer South Africa could be driving platinum, while palladium was additionally benefiting from short-covering, said Daniel Ghali, commodity strategist at TD Securities.

