After 2 decades: Ethiopian Airlines marks Karachi comeback with May 9 flight

Ethiopian Airlines, a prominent aviation group in Africa, is restoring its Karachi route after nearly two decades with its first direct flight to the port city on May 9, 2023, confirmed an official of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to Business Recorder on Friday.

In April, the airline had announced that it will be returning to Karachi in May as it has finalised its preparations.

It first served the city from July 1966 to December 1971, and resumed the service from June 1993 until July 2004.

The airline will now operate four weekly direct flights to Karachi after having completed the prerequisites.

The development comes at a time when foreign airlines are struggling with operations in Pakistan. Virgin Atlantic recently announced it will be suspending services between London Heathrow and Lahore and Islamabad, as it “reviewed its entire network and decided to make a few changes”.

Similarly, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), a trade association of global airlines, also warned in March that Pakistan has become “very challenging” to serve as carriers struggle to repatriate dollars.

Last year in December, the IATA said Pakistan stood among the top markets where airline funds have been blocked from repatriation.

Director Sales and Operations Iraqi Airways Nehal Akbar said these amounts have been stuck since September 2022.

“Some airlines have suspended operations, a few have trimmed business while others are selling tickets at high rates from outside the country,” he told Business Recorder. He said international airlines are incurring a loss as their receivables have remained stuck in Pakistan since the dollar rate was around Rs220. It has now crossed Rs280. However, Ethiopian Airlines seemed unperturbed.

“We are excited to return to Karachi nearly two decades after we last served the city. As the most populous city in Pakistan, Karachi will be a crucial gateway to Pakistan and the wider South Asia region,” said Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tasew while commenting on the resumption of services to Karachi, according to the company’s website.

“As the only flight connecting Pakistan with Africa, the planned service to Karachi will have a significant contribution in strengthening the diplomatic and economic relations between the two regions,” he added.

“It will also offer convenient air connectivity to the growing number of Pakistani investors in Africa as well as tourists.”

Karachi will be Ethiopian Airlines’ 37th destination in Asia.

Ethiopian Airlines says it commands a lion’s share of the Pan African passenger and cargo network operating the youngest fleet to more than 145 domestic and international passenger and cargo destinations across five continents.

Its fleet consists of aircraft such as Boeing 737s, 777s, 787s, Airbus A350-900 and Bombardier Dash 8-400 double cabin with an average fleet age of seven years.

Having achieved its strategic plan (Vision 2025) ahead of time, it says it is currently implementing a 15-year strategic plan called ‘Vision 2035’ that will see it become one of the top 20 most competitive and leading aviation groups in the world.

The airline has been a Star Alliance member since 2011, and has registered more than threefold growth in the past 10 years.

