AVN 65.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.11%)
BAFL 28.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
BOP 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
CNERGY 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.6%)
DFML 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.64%)
DGKC 44.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.83%)
EPCL 45.29 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.75%)
FCCL 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.02%)
FFL 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.53%)
FLYNG 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.99%)
HUBC 69.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 5.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
KAPCO 25.28 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.68%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.97%)
MLCF 26.32 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.23%)
NETSOL 74.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.48%)
OGDC 86.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.33%)
PAEL 10.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
PIBTL 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.75%)
PPL 67.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.28%)
PRL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.45%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (10%)
SNGP 40.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.38%)
TPLP 14.13 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
TRG 108.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
BR100 4,131 Increased By 5.3 (0.13%)
BR30 14,747 Increased By 36.8 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,499 Increased By 51.3 (0.13%)
KSE30 15,096 Increased By 15.2 (0.1%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli forces injure 7 Palestinians in West Bank

AFP Published April 19, 2023 Updated April 19, 2023 03:56pm
Follow us

JERUSALEM: Seven Palestinians were injured by an Israeli army operation in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday, hours after two Israeli men were injured by gunfire near a Jewish site in annexed east Jerusalem.

The shooting comes amid a period of deadly attacks and military raids across the occupied West Bank, along with killings in Israel.

The Palestinian ministry reported six people with “minor injuries from live fire” had gone to Jenin governmental hospital, while another person shot had been admitted to a nearby hospital following the raid in the northern occupied West Bank city.

A statement from the Israeli military confirmed that it was conducting an “operation” in the Jenin refugee camp, without giving further details.

Earlier Tuesday, Israeli authorities said a suspected Palestinian had wounded two Israeli men in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of east Jerusalem after firing at their car.

“Police officers are at the scene conducting searches for the suspect who fled,” the police said in a statement.

Israeli army shoots dead three Palestinians in West Bank

Israeli security forces closed off streets in the neighbourhood, where an AFP journalist saw officers entering a Palestinian home, with a drone and helicopter as well as police dogs aiding the search.

Officers enforcing the shutdown prevented cars and people from moving in the centre of the neighbourhood, as heavily armed forces combed the area.

Police announced they had found the perpetrator’s gun near the scene of the attack, which took place near the tomb of Simeon the Just – Shimon Hatzadik in Hebrew – a site frequented by religious Jews.

The weapon was identified as a Carlo makeshift submachine gun, which Palestinians manufacture in the occupied West Bank.

Hadassah hospital said they received a 48-year-old gunshot victim lightly wounded, and Shaare Zedek medical centre said it was treating a man in his 50s in moderate condition.

MENA Jerusalem Israeli forces occupied West Bank Jenin Palestinian Health Ministry Sheikh Jarrah Jerusalem shooting

Comments

1000 characters
Tuluks Apr 19, 2023 03:55pm
The alloy wheels of their jeep looks very slick and beautiful
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Israeli forces injure 7 Palestinians in West Bank

Punjab, KPK polls: SC warns of ‘serious consequences’ over failure to provide funds

Rupee stays stable against US dollar, settles at 283.89

Pakistan Housing Finance Company eyes equity investment of Rs12bn in Silkbank

Constitution gives SC as a whole power of sou motu: Justice Isa

Soaring inflation dampens Eid holiday spirit

SBP announces five-day closure for Eid

India population to surpass China mid-year

Imported coal-fired IPPs: PMO seeks update on capacity payment deduction issue

Textile group: Jul-Mar exports decline 12.4pc to $12.476bn YoY

Read more stories