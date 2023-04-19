PM for insulating health, education fields against politics

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said regardless of which government assumes power or leaves, politics must not be allowed in the field of education and health.

Speaking on the occasion of a visit to the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation, Shehbaz said that politics should be banned in the field of public service, and politics should not be allowed in the field of education and health no matter which government is in power.

The premier said that he was happy to see modern operations in the hospital, for which he wants to congratulate all the stakeholders including caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi. He said that the people are being provided the best treatment at the hospital.

He added that the foundation of this hospital was laid by him in 2009 and funds were provided in 2013. He added around Rs5 billion have been spent on the hospital.

He also blamed the previous government for the delay in the completion of the hospital; otherwise, the hospital would have started playing a role long ago in alleviating the suffering of the people.

He said that despite the fact that during the corona pandemic, this hospital provided huge services and became a major corona canter in Rawalpindi in the same way as Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) in Lahore for the treatment of corona, and hundreds of thousands of patients were treated there, but one person had been asking day and night where did Shehbaz Sharif spend Rs20 billion.

He said that this person’s name is Saqib Nisar, if Rs20 billion were wasted, how come PKLI become the biggest corona centre in Lahore. He said that Saqib Nisar used to hold courts even on Saturdays and Sundays not to provide justice to the widows and orphans but only for political purposes. If 20 billion rupees were really wasted, why didn’t they tell the people about how and in which way this money was embezzled?

He said efforts are being made to put the PKLI back into operation after great difficulty. The prime minister said that Saqib Nisar wanted to appoint his brother.

He said that he used to insult Dr Saeed Akhtar who came from the US to serve the people of the country. He said that it is very painful to say that the people who worked hard and served the people were sent to jails by the NAB-Niazi nexus. He said that state-of-the-art hepatitis centres were established in Punjab but they were also abolished by the previous government.

He said that at Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology, treatment facilities are being provided to the patients of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Kashmir, Rawalpindi Division, and other cities.

Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated the formal opening of treatment facilities at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology and Transplantation where he inspected various departments of the institute and reviewed the treatment facilities and was given a briefing.

