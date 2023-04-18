AVN 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
BAFL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
EPCL 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.68%)
MLCF 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 66.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-1.31%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 108.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.53%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 0.3 (0.01%)
BR30 14,629 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.29%)
KSE100 40,249 Increased By 2.5 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,005 Increased By 12.4 (0.08%)
US oil may fall further into $79.04-$80.89 range

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 10:29am
SINGAPORE: US oil may fall further into a range of $79.04-$80.89 per barrel, due to the completion of a wave (5). This wave started at $79.37, the April 11 low and the bottom of the wave (4).

The deep fall on Monday confirmed the completion of this wave.

The low of $79.37 serves as a target.

A common gap forming on April 3 suggests a much lower target of $75.70, as this gap is supposed to be covered.

Resistance is at $81.92, a break above which could lead to a gain into $82.45-$83.02 range.

US oil may retest support at $81.92

On the daily chart, the broad picture remains bearish.

The rise from $64.12 might have been driven by a wave (D), which is expected to be reversed by a wave (E) in due course.

Signals on the hourly chart suggest a drop below the support at $77.24.

The drop may be extended to $71.76, as indicated by a projection analysis.

US crude oil

