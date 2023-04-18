AVN 65.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.59%)
BAFL 28.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.53%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
CNERGY 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
DFML 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.01%)
DGKC 44.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.4%)
EPCL 44.66 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.59%)
FCCL 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 69.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.58%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.73%)
KAPCO 24.81 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.65%)
KEL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 25.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
MLCF 26.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
NETSOL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
OGDC 85.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.42%)
PAEL 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
PPL 66.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.34%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 40.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.46%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
TPLP 13.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 108.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.53%)
UNITY 12.95 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,101 Increased By 1 (0.02%)
BR30 14,633 Decreased By -38.8 (-0.26%)
KSE100 40,250 Increased By 3.2 (0.01%)
KSE30 15,006 Increased By 13.9 (0.09%)
Oil edges up as China’s economy gathers pace

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023
Oil prices firmed slightly early on Tuesday, after falling 2% in the previous session, as stronger economic data from the world’s largest crude importer China underpinned demand outlook.

Brent crude climbed 23 cents to $84.99 a barrel at 0416 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate rose 21 cents at $81.04 a barrel.

China’s economy grew at a faster-than-expected clip in the first quarter, official data showed, expanding 4.5% year-on-year as policymakers move to bolster growth following the end of strict COVID-19 curbs in December.

“The remarkable recovery of the Chinese economy has supported the recent rebound in oil prices,” CMC Markets analyst Leon Li said. Furthermore, May is the seasonal peak travel period in China and demand for fuel is expected to post a very large year-on-year increase, he added.

Chinese refinery throughput surged to record levels in March, signalling robust demand for the fuel, as refiners stepped up runs to capture strong export demand and build up inventories ahead of planned maintenance.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast that China will account for most of 2023 crude oil demand growth.

However, it has warned that output cuts announced by OPEC+ producers risk exacerbating a supply deficit expected in the second half of the year and could hurt consumers and global economic recovery.

Oil drops 2pc on higher dollar, rate concerns

Oil prices also remain under pressure due to a stronger dollar and rise in treasury yields, National Australia bank analysts said in a client note.

The US dollar has been strengthening alongside interest rate hikes, and traders are betting the US Federal Reserve will raise its lending rate in May, which could dampen economic recovery hopes.

A stronger dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback more expensive for buyers holding other currencies.

US crude oil and natural gas production in the seven biggest shale basins is expected to rise in May to the highest on record, data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Monday, signalling some supply increment on this front.

Industry data on US crude stockpiles is due on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a preliminary Reuters poll showing on Monday that US crude oil inventories likely fell by about 2.5 million barrels last week.

“The oil market will soon have to deal with recession fears but for now it should be a choppy trade,” OANDA senior market analyst Edward Moya said in a client note.

