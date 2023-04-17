AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
BAFL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.67%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
DFML 11.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
DGKC 44.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 44.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.45%)
FCCL 11.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.95%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.45%)
HUBC 69.01 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.76%)
MLCF 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.72%)
NETSOL 74.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
OGDC 85.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.19%)
PAEL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.47%)
PIBTL 3.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 67.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.24%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.4%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 40.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.87%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
TPLP 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.68%)
TRG 108.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.25%)
UNITY 12.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.54%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 41.1 (0.1%)
KSE30 14,992 Increased By 3 (0.02%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Putin praises Pacific drills as China minister visits

AFP Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:08pm
Follow us

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday praised the “very high level” of military drills in the Pacific as Moscow seeks closer ties with China amid a stand-off with the West.

The surprise drills announced last week come as Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu is in Russia on a visit which will last until Wednesday.

Putin received Chinese leader Xi Jinping last month in Moscow for a summit showing the nations’ united front against the West.

China minister hails ‘strong’ Russia ties in Putin meeting

During a meeting with Putin and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday, Li hailed ties with Moscow, saying they “surpass the military-political alliances of the Cold War era”.

The exercises in the Pacific involved over 25,000 Russian military personnel, 167 warships and support vessels, including 12 submarines as well as 89 aircraft and helicopters, Shoigu said.

“The first stage of this surprise inspection did indeed take place at a very high level,” Putin said during a televised meeting with Shoigu.

“Today we have clear priorities for the use of the armed forces and, above all, this concerns the Ukrainian direction and everything related to protecting our people in the Donbas” in eastern Ukraine, Putin said.

Both Russia and China have expressed “concern” over NATO’s growing presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

China Vladimir Putin Li Shangfu

Comments

1000 characters

Putin praises Pacific drills as China minister visits

Rupee ends winning streak, settles at 284.71 against US dollar

Imran appears before court as LHC takes up his pleas against several cases

PSX ends another session flat as KSE-100 'remains mostly directionless'

Jul-Feb: Large Scale Manufacturing Industries output dips 5.56% YoY

Chinese engineer accused of blasphemy airlifted to another district over safety fears

Apple CEO Cook to meet Indian PM Modi amid expansion: sources

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

Eid holidays: PSX to remain closed from April 21 to April 25

Eleven people die of sunstroke near Mumbai after open-air award function

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Read more stories