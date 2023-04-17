AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
BAFL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.54%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 85.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,256 Increased By 50 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,999 Increased By 10 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares rise on boost from financials, technology stocks

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 11:49am
Follow us

Australian shares edged higher on Monday boosted by banks and technology stocks, while a commodity drag capped gains on the benchmark index as cautious investors looked for cues in a high-cash rate environment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.4% to 7,389.0 by 0036 GMT.

The benchmark posted a 2% weekly gain on Friday. Local financial stocks rose 1.2% as lenders continue to enjoy a higher interest rate environment.

All of the “Big Four” banks traded between 0.8% and 1.6%. Tech stocks also gained 0.6%, with ASX-listed shares of Megaport and Xero rising 2.6% and 1.2%, respectively. Energy companies fell 0.2%, even as oil prices firmed.

Health and real estate stocks also tracked the broader index.

They were up 0.4% and 0.9%, respectively. Gold stocks were among the top losers after bullion prices retreated on Friday due to a stronger dollar and fears over continued interest rate hikes.

The sub-index lost over 3.0%. Index majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources fell between 3.0% and 2.8%. Miners lost 1.0% as iron-ore prices extended losses on Friday, reflecting concerns regarding China demand.

Australian shares inch higher as gold and tech stocks advance

Mining giants BHP Group, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group all were in the red, dropping between 1.0% and 1.5%.

Among individual stocks, digital payments solutions provider EML Payments jumped 7.0% after a change in management amid turmoil.

Lake Resources emerged as the top gainer in the benchmark, rising 6.5%.

The lithium developer, along with partner Lilac Solutions, said that 2,500kg of lithium carbonate equivalents have been produced at the Project Kachi plant in Argentina.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,893.3.

Australian stock

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares rise on boost from financials, technology stocks

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Read more stories