AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
PTI forms three-member committee for talks with JI

INP Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
LAHORE: A three-member committee on Sunday constituted on the instructions of PTI Chariman Imran Khan for holding talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday.

Central Secretary General Asad Umar issued the official notification of the committee’s formation.

The committee includes Pervez Khattak, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and it will hold talks with the Jamaat about the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The development came a day after JI chief Sirajul Haq had held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan to discuss the political issues including holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting with the prime minister, the current political situation in the country and the judicial crisis were discussed. The leaders agreed that issues should be resolved with collective wisdom.

Following the meeting with the premier, JI chief reached Zaman Park in Lahore and invited PTI chairman to hold talks with political parties.

On the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that the political situation could only be resolved by sitting together and resolving issues politically.

PTI forms three-member committee for talks with JI

