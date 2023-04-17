PTI forms three-member committee for talks with JI

LAHORE: A three-member committee on Sunday constituted on the instructions of PTI Chariman Imran Khan for holding talks with Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Sunday.

Central Secretary General Asad Umar issued the official notification of the committee’s formation.

The committee includes Pervez Khattak, Senator Ejaz Ahmed Chaudhary and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed and it will hold talks with the Jamaat about the ongoing political crisis in the country.

The development came a day after JI chief Sirajul Haq had held separate meetings with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PTI chief Imran Khan to discuss the political issues including holding of elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

During the meeting with the prime minister, the current political situation in the country and the judicial crisis were discussed. The leaders agreed that issues should be resolved with collective wisdom.

Following the meeting with the premier, JI chief reached Zaman Park in Lahore and invited PTI chairman to hold talks with political parties.

On the occasion, Sirajul Haq said that the political situation could only be resolved by sitting together and resolving issues politically.