Apr 16, 2023
NHA recommends several projects to ECNEC

Tahir Amin Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: The National Highways Authority (NHA) Executive Board has recommended the PC-I for “Rehabilitation, Improvement and Widening of National Highway (N-40) from Lakpass to Noushki (130-Km)” at a cost of Rs18.737 billion including provision of railway flyovers for approval of Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC).

Official documents revealed that the Board recommended the PC-I for “Construction of an Interchange on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem (M-3) at Taray Garh to facilitate people of Warburton, district Nankana Sahib” at a cost of Rs1.596 billion for approval of the Central Development Working Party (CDWP).

The board deliberated upon “Change of Alignment in the Design of Sambrial - Kharian Motorway Project” and recommended to forward the position paper to CDWP/ ECNEC for in-principle approval of revised alignment (Option-I) prior to proceed with the land acquisition on the revised alignment. Meanwhile, the revised PC-I shall be processed for formal approval of ECNEC.

NHA approves discontinuation of internship programme from June 30

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for “Construction of an Interchange at Salloke on Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (LSM) (M-11)” at a cost of Rs1.606 billion for approval of the CDWP.

The board recommended the PC-I for “Construction of road Construction of Road from More Khunda to Habo ky Bala, district Nankana Sahib” at a cost of Rs5,680.36 million for approval of the CDWP.

The board deliberated upon “PC-I for Construction of Inter District Bridge at River Chenab along Link Roads from Jalalpur Pirwala (M-5 Interchange) to Shehr Sultan district Muzaffargarh, Length: 21.5 Km”.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for “Construction of Inter District Bridge at River Chenab along Link Roads from Jalalpur Pirwala (M-5 Interchange) to Shehr Sultan district Muzaffargarh (Option-1, 4-Lane) (Length: 21.5 Km)” at a cost of Rs14.490 billion for approval of the ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for “Construction of Service Road in Jaranwala area along Motorway M-3” at a cost of Rs3.694 billion for approval of the CDWP. Further, it recommended the PC-I for “Construction of Lundianwala Interchange on Lahore-Abdul Hakeem Motorway (M-3)” at a cost of Rs1.706 billion for approval of the CDWP. Official documents revealed the Director (DRC) briefed the Board regarding updated status of ICSID Arbitration (ICSID Case No ARD/21/48) Case of “Bayinder Insaat Turzim Ticaret VE Sanayi A.S. VS Islamic Republic of Pakistan”.

The Board recommended the Revised PC-I for Construction of Dualization of Rawalpindi-Kahuta Road including 4-lane Bridge over Sihala Railway pass, Sihala bypass and Kahuta bypass at a cost of Rs23.845 billion, which is 83 per cent above than the original PC-I cost, i.e., Rs13.012 billion for approval of the ECNEC.

The NHA Executive Board recommended the PC-I for “Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of Kundal Interchange (M-14) to Chashma - DI Khan Road (Length: 18.5 Km) DI Khan Road Development Package” at a cost of Rs2,809.65 million for approval of the CDWP.

