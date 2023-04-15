SAPM underscores need for developing indigenous digital platforms

ISLAMABAD: The Minister of State and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on Public Communication and Digital Platforms Fahd Haroon has called for the development of indigenous digital platforms in Pakistan.

Speaking at an Iftar gathering arranged by a telecom company, Haroon said that most countries rely on their own digital ecosystems, and Pakistan should follow suit. As this will encourage local application developments and entrepreneurship opportunities.

He said that digital platforms are the building block of economic diplomacy and can create job and entrepreneurial opportunities for the youth of Pakistan. Indigenous platforms can develop future markets for Pakistani talent, products, and services.

Pakistan’s population of 232 million consists mostly of youth, Haroon stressed the need for the public and private sectors to jointly harness this potential.

Making Pakistan the leading digital destination in the world. He said, “As per the Online Labour Observatory, Pakistan is the third-largest human resource contributor in the freelancing world”.

He further said, “Pakistan has a share of 12 percent of human resources that contribute to the various strata of the freelancing world.”

He also highlighted the importance of developing and harnessing the creative economies of Pakistan, which are major drivers of economic growth in many countries.

Fahd Haroon stresses the telecom sector’s potential to create local indigenous solutions for digital platforms, which can cultivate the knowledge ecosystem and create livelihood opportunities for the youth.

Fahd Haroon had earlier met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, and the Foreign Minister of Pakistan.

He updated the Foreign Minister about his recent meetings with international technology platforms like Google, TikTok, Meta, and others. He also briefed him on the enormous potential of Pakistan’s digital economy.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had expressed his desire that Pakistani youth should have more opportunities to showcase their skills and talent on international digital platforms, as this can improve the image of Pakistan as a digitally aware country amongst the nations of the world.

Haroon emphasized the telecom sector has great potential to create local indigenous solutions for local digital platforms, these can create livelihood opportunities and support for the youth, but also cultivate the knowledge ecosystem in the country.

He also highlighted the importance of international platforms collaborating with indigenous entrepreneurs and businesses to understand Pakistani norms and culture.

The Iftar dinner was organised by Jazz Pakistan. Jazz is operating in Pakistan for the last 25 years. It has more than 75 million customers across Pakistan.

