Australian shares inch higher as gold and tech stocks advance

Australian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by gold and technology stocks, as latest US economic data raised bets that the Federal Reserve would soon pause increasing interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.1% to 7,329.40 by 0055 GMT, on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Latest US economic data showed a steeper-than-expected slowdown in producer prices and new jobless claims rising above consensus, signalling the rate-hike cycle that began almost a year ago is working as intended.

Futures have priced in a 71.1% chance of the Fed raising its lending rate by 25 basis points when policymakers conclude a two-day meeting on May 3.

In Australia, however, March employment data pointed to a tight labour market.

The jobless rate held near 50-year lows last month, suggesting that the Reserve Bank of Australia might hike rates further. Gold stocks jumped 2.8% to hit their highest since January 2021 and were on track for a fifth straight weekly gain.

Bullion prices rose as more weak US data bolstered bets for a pause in rate hikes, with prospects of a mild recession also lifting the appeal of the safe-haven metal.

Index majors Newcrest Mining and Northern Star Resources advanced 1.9% and 3.3%, respectively. Financials added 0.2%, with the so-called “big four” banks trading in positive territory.

Technology stocks tracked Wall Street higher, rising 0.5% and heading for their third straight weekly gain.

Miners lift Australian shares ahead of US inflation data

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc rose 1.3%, while Xero Ltd added 0.9%. Meanwhile, miners were flat after iron ore futures slumped overnight on prevailing pessimism over steel demand in top producer China. Sector giants BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 0.7% and 0.8%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Bank Of Queensland slipped as much as 3.9% after it said it would undertake an integrated risk programme to mitigate risk management, which will reflect A$60 million ($40.71 million) hit in 1HFY23 results.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.07% to 11,922.70.