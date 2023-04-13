AVN 65.03 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (1.53%)
Australian dollar firms as jobs boom stokes rate risk

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 10:20am
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
SYDNEY: The Australian dollar extended its gains on Thursday after a blockbuster jobs report added to the case for another rise in interest rates and shoved bond yields higher.

The Aussie firmed 0.4% to $0.6713, having rallied 0.6% overnight in the wake of a benign US inflation report.

Resistance comes in at $0.6722 and $0.6745, with support at $0.6620.

The kiwi dollar held at $0.6211, after gaining 0.4% overnight.

Support lies at $0.6184 and $0.6160, with resistance around $0.6242.

The Australian labour report showed 53,000 net new jobs were created in March, more than double forecasts of 20,000 and a second straight month of strong gains.

Full-time employment also surged by 72,200, while the unemployment rate stayed near five-decade lows of 3.5% as more people joined the labour force.

Such unalloyed strength suggested the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) might choose to resume its tightening campaign after pausing this month, even though markets are still pricing it as an outside chance.

“There are very few signs of weakness in these data and little to suggest the labour market is slackening in a meaningful way,” said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for BIS Oxford Economics.

“While the labour market continues to track in such a strong position, there will continue to be upward pressure on wage growth,” Langcake said.

“This affirms our expectation that the Q1 CPI print will be a strong one, and we expect to see the RBA raising rates again in May.”

Australia, NZ dollars subdued, market on tenterhooks ahead of US inflation data

The consumer price report for the first quarter is due on April 26 and investors had been looking for a marked moderation in inflation from a 30-year high of 7.8%.

Interest rates futures dipped on the data but still imply only around an 18% chance of a quarter-point rise in the RBA’s 3.6% cash rate in May.

Rates are seen at 3.50% by the end of the year, compared to 3.47% before the data.

Bonds showed more of a reaction as three-year futures slipped 7 ticks to 97.060, while 10-year yields were up 4 basis points at 3.30%.

New Zealand and Australian dollars

