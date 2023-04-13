AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Young Pakistani students to compete in global event

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
KARACHI: Worlds’ youngest Pakistani students of “The International School Karachi” to Compete in global finals of ‘Destination Imagination’ in United States of America (USA)

It is indeed an honour and privilege for the youth of Pakistan to qualify in Global Finals of Destination Imagination (DI) taking place in Kansas city, Missouri, USA, from May 21-23, 2023.

Pakistani team represented by Raahem Shafique Faridi with six other schoolmates including Azlan Malik, Aysha Siddique, Mashal Fatima, Khadija Sultan, Javeria Siddique and Zamyar Saood (5 to 11 years old) of The International School Karachi, is the world’s youngest winners of all over Pakistan Destination Imagination tournaments.

They are also winners of DI Dubai National Tournament held in Dubai Space and Rocketry Academy UAE, on March 18, 2023. Now they are selected to compete in the Global Finals due to their remarkable out of the box technical project.

Now they have qualified and have the opportunity to present their challenge solution at Global Finals, against teams from around the globe. The event will attract international audience from all over the world and will be covered by international media.

Destination Imagination is a US-based global organization that hosts team challenges for students who want to take on the entire creative process from Imagination to Innovation.

Shafique Faridi, a parent of participating student, has said that if these kids will be encouraged by the media and people of Pakistan will motivate the youth to enlighten the name of Pakistan in the world as previously happened in the past like Arfa Karim, etc.

